Index – Abroad – Zelensky warns the world: Putin could use nuclear weapons

Zelensky gave an exclusive interview from his Kiev office on Friday CNNTo do. He said, Putin Nuclear Or it could seek chemical weapons because it ignores the lives of the Ukrainian people.

Not only me, but the whole world and all nations should be concerned, because this is not only information, but also truth

Zhelensky said.

Chemical Weapons According to them, people’s lives are nothing. So, we need to think not to be afraid, but to be prepared. However, this is a question not only for Ukraine, but for the whole world.

Zelensky has been in Ukraine throughout the war with Russia, while Ukrainian forces opposed the Kremlin’s attempts to occupy Kyiv, forcing Russia to focus its war efforts on the eastern and southern regions of the country.

This week One of Russia’s most important warships sank In the Black Sea, it is According to Ukraine Russia has said it was the result of a rocket attack and caused a fire caused by explosives.

At the same time, Russia has been launching naval missiles into the suburbs of Kiev and has consistently maintained the option of targeting the Ukrainian capital with long-range weapons.

Does the United States count on nuclear?

U.S. officials have warned that if Putin’s corner is accelerated, tactical nuclear weapons could be used in Ukraine. CIA Director Bill Burns said on Thursday that the CIA was “very careful” about the possibility, but stressed that the United States had not yet seen any indication that Russia was preparing for such an operation.

“President Putin and the Russian leadership may at one time be pessimistic, and in view of their military defeats so far, none of us can take lightly the threat of seeking tactical nuclear weapons or low-powered nuclear weapons,” he said. In his public speech.

However, a spokesman for Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that maintaining nuclear weapons was “Russia’s last trump card”.

So far, Russia has shown no signs of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Said Alexander Madusian. At the same time, he added: In all situations, you must be prepared for anything, regardless of how the situation develops.

(Cover: Volodymyr Zelensky in Buxa on April 4, 2022. Photo: Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)