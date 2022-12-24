Index – Abroad – Zelensky warns Russians may attack Christmas

In his video address on Friday evening, the Ukrainian head of state said he met with Ukrainian public servants, with whom they reviewed the current situation. “The government is prepared for various activities of the terrorist state. We are ready to retaliate,” he asserted Volodymyr Zelensky.

The president, who switched to Russian, warned that “the citizens of Russia must clearly understand that terrorism will never be answered.”

In recent days, the Ukrainian military leadership has repeatedly warned of new Russian missile attacks against the country’s infrastructure and energy supplies. Recent disasters have left many Ukrainian families without electricity, heat or running water.

Moscow is increasing its military spending

On Friday, Ukrainian intelligence said Moscow was sending supplies to front lines in eastern and southern Ukraine. Vladimir Putin On Friday, the Russian president visited the Russian arms production center in Tula and called on defense chiefs to increase production and ensure that Russian forces quickly receive all the weapons, equipment and military equipment they need to fight in Ukraine. Al-Jazeera English version.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the Izhevsk Kalashnikov weapons factory on Friday and told its director that the government would “significantly increase” the plant’s orders next year, Zvezda military news channel reported.

Vladimir Putin said Moscow would win the war despite fierce Ukrainian opposition, despite Kiev exporting billions of dollars worth of Western weapons along with military intelligence.

