Index – Abroad – Yevgeny Prigozhin’s big secret revealed

It was at the beginning of the year The insider (along with Die Welt, the Dossier Center, and Politico) obtained a backup of the Wagner Group’s internal files from an anonymous group of hackers who called themselves Bogatiri, meaning “nights.”

One file contains Prigozhin’s personal calendar, which lists 17,824 meetings over nearly 10 years. The original file has a .dba extension, a format associated with Palm devices that has become obsolete in the West over the years.

Although the calendar does not cover the period of the Wagner group’s most notorious activities, including the 2014 invasion of Ukraine and the 2020 US election, it provides a detailed account of Prigozhin’s daily life, from meetings with his personal doctor to his planned outing. Take nutritional supplements.

The document is a chronicle of Kremlin power, revealing how deeply Prigozhin was integrated into Putin’s circle of trust and served as a de facto cabinet member for years.

Meanwhile, Wagner’s troops have become an indispensable tool in the Kremlin’s efforts to expand Russia’s influence in Africa and the Middle East.

Prigozhin and Putin’s acquaintance began in St. Petersburg, where Putin frequented one of Prigozhin’s first restaurants, the New Island. The document does not answer the question of whether Prigozhin was in direct contact with the Russian president, although they were photographed together numerous times during that time.

Putin’s name appears only twice in Prigog’s calendar, and neither entry records a personal meeting. The first record was an event in Russia in September 2015 at the Tongues military base, which was attended by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The second is a televised press conference held by Putin in June 2018 at Gosztiny Dvor, a shopping center in Moscow.

What is even clearer from the calendar is Prigozhin’s direct contact with Putin’s inner circle.

The most important figures of the Russian leadership are found in the document

There are 75 entries about Ruslan Salikov, who has served as Deputy Minister of Defense since 2012. Anton Vaino, the head of Putin’s executive office, has had 73 scheduled meetings with Prigogine since 2016.

Another 36 times it simply said “НГША”, which means Chief Staff. General Valery Gerasimov, who masterminded Russia’s original invasion of Ukraine in 2014, is now overseeing the extended war. Along with Shoigu, Gerasimov was repeatedly described as corrupt and incompetent by Prigozhin in the months leading up to the armed coup.

There are thirty-three records of Putin’s former bodyguard, Alexei Tyumin, who is now the governor of the Tula region. While Prigozhin was still marching toward Moscow, there was speculation in the Russian media that Dumin might replace Defense Minister Shoigu, who reportedly helped negotiate a settlement after Prigozhin laid down his arms. And moved its headquarters from Russia to Belarus.

Based on the same files, CNN reported that Russian General Sergei Surovikin, who is under house arrest for ties to Wagner, was secretly a member of the group.

Wagner was given a VIP identification number – M–3744 – and the alias, Matveyev Kimovich. However, in the calendar, Prigogine refers to him as Surovikhin. His name appears 11 times in the document.

Another 14 posts refer to Dmitry Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012, although some of those posts refer to meetings with his aides.

It does not include information about the war in Ukraine

The lack of face-to-face meetings between Prigogine and Putin can be explained by the small number of entries containing the words “President” or “President”. One of them is the New Year party. In another case, the names of the countries Germany and Korea appear next to the word President.

The insider believes the country names may be codes for specific locations, as Brigoxin and his agents took great care to eliminate clues, which is why members of Wagner’s team are also given code names. The document contains records up to November 2021, so there is no mention of what Prigozhin was doing in the days before Putin launched the war in Ukraine.

