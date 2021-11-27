Index – Abroad – Worldwide Corona Virus – Index Weekend News Summary

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified a new South African variant of the corona virus that could spread faster than other types, a cause for concern.

According to a report released after a closed-door meeting of independent experts reviewing the data, the variance has a high number of mutations, some of which are worrying. According to the text, based on the preliminary evidence, there is a risk of re-infection with this variant compared to other types of anxiety.

To whom it may concern, current PCR tests can identify Omigron virus strains.

Apart from Omigron, which is officially registered as B.1.1.529, the other four variants of the corona virus are considered to be of greater concern because they are more dangerous, more infectious, more dangerous, or less effective than previous versions of the virus.

Following a variation first identified in the Republic of South Africa, the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom have tightened border controls as scientists try to resist the new variant vaccine. Then the United States and Canada took similar steps.

WHO Emergency Director Mike Ryan praised South African health officials New variantt – Reported by MTI.