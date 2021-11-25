Index – Abroad – Worldwide Corona Virus – Index News Summary for Thursday

Another variant of the corona virus has been found in Africa, which has an exceptionally strong interaction ability to cross the protective line of the human body, giving it a new impetus to infection.

So far, only ten cases have been reported in three countries, yet scientists are sounding the alarm because of its mutations.

Thirty-two mutations of the variant classified as p.1.1.529 have been reported in the spike protein of the virus, which is part of the pathogen that most vaccines respond to in order to prepare the body for defense against goiter. Current vaccines, though they may be developed, are based on the spike protein of the parent virus to attach to the cells to prepare the immune system.

Variation for the first time in Botswana Was identifiedThere were 3 people diagnosed with the infection. The other six cases are localized in South Africa, but of greater concern,

The virus, which was brought to Asia by a traveler from South Africa to Hong Kong, has already left the continent.

As we wrote earlier, the corona virus that caused the infection escaped a laboratory and has a very rapidly changing version because Wuhan researchers, despite having US money, but Deliberately genetically modifiedTo create the emperor of the corona virus. In principle, when the hardy virus is born, they will develop a deadly vaccine that prevents all types of corona virus from stopping. Everyone knows the sequel to the story.

The eruption of B.1.1.529 in Botswana was recorded on November 11 and has already crossed South Africa three days later. He arrived in Hong Kong on the body of a 36-year-old man who boarded his plane with a negative PCR test. He spent about 20 days in South Africa and left when the supernatural was identified in Botswana. The good news is that despite the negative test results that isolation is mandatory in Hong Kong, that person did not go out into the streets of the densely populated archipelago, he was found on the second day of isolation. But there are also flight attendants and airport staff.

