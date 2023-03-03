Index – Abroad – What are Sweden and Finns adding to NATO?

On May 18, 2022, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and then Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson announced that both countries planned to abandon their previous military neutrality and join the NATO military alliance due to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

The expansion of NATO, which currently has 30 member states, is almost universally accepted: although Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the merger of the two northern European countries, the Hungarian parliament can vote, according to President Kerkeli Gulyas. Joining the second half of March, Turkey will continue on March 9. Talks with Sweden and Finland – the US-supplied F-16 fighter-bombers – could also be behind the softening of the Turkish stance.

We have already presented what kind of forces both countries have, now we will see what role they can play in a military alliance.

Prime location, easy military connectivity

If we look at the map, two important things stand out:

Finland shares a 1,300 kilometer border with Russia;

Both countries are located near the Arctic.

On the one hand, if the two countries join a military alliance, this presents security policy challenges for NATO: thus, the borders between NATO member states and Russia will be expanded to a new stage, on the other hand, NATO’s military plans will now have to be redesigned, because in the event of a potential conflict, it will now be NATO’s task to reinforce Finland. .

At the same time, Peter Wagner, a senior researcher at the Institute of Foreign Affairs and Trade, a lecturer at Karoli Kaspar Reform University, does not see the latter as a major challenge. As the defense policy expert pointed out to the index, both countries are prepared for total security and their forces represent high standards.

The expert reckons that the integration of the Finnish army will happen immediately after it joins the military alliance, since its military equipment is compatible with NATO, and the military doctrines of the two candidate countries are aligned with NATO standards. Additionally, both Finnish and Swedish military personnel speak English well, so communication should not be a problem.

In contrast to the trends of the past 30 years, when countries not ready to join NATO have usually joined, Sweden and Finland have militaries that allow them to join immediately.

– Wagner said, then pointed out that Sweden and Finland previously cooperated with NATO member states without problems – both countries participated in missions in Bosnia, Kosovo and Afghanistan.

Therefore, from a military point of view, the entry of the two candidate members into NATO will be seamless, the expert reckons.

Growing NATO influence in the Baltic Sea

At the same time, the accession of the two Nordic countries brings not only security policy challenges, but also advantages: on the one hand, all but one of the eight member states of the Arctic Council, which unites the Arctic countries, will change. NATO member states – the only exception being Russia – have been playing a growing geopolitical role in the region over the years. Very important.

At the same time, Wagner singled out the Baltic Sea for symbolism. As he said,

With the joining of the two countries, the Baltic Sea region becomes a NATO territorial sea.

Therefore, the expert calculates that with the future access of the two countries, NATO’s presence in the Baltic Sea will be strengthened – both militarily and in intelligence and intelligence.

According to him, the navies and air forces of both countries can help in the defense of the Baltic Sea, where they can complement the Danish and Polish presence, but at the same time, according to him, the roles of the Finns and Swedes are very limited in terms of the North Pole, because neither country has a suitable navy for this.

Russia’s strategic mistake

There are many experts in this AgreesRussia – which has long seen NATO as a threat – made a strategic mistake in launching a war in Ukraine that did not consider the Finns and Swedes joining NATO.

Since neutral Finland was not considered a threat, only Russia had to defend the 195-kilometer Norwegian-Russian border with large forces – but that section of the border was well-armed and well-trained. Another 1,300 kilometers of border area is needed to bolster the weakening Russian military.

As Wagner recalled, a Norwegian intelligence report this year said so

The strength of Russian formations stationed along the Norway-Russia border was cut by a quarter, but Finland announced that several air defense systems around St. Petersburg had also been transferred to Ukraine.

Additionally, Norway and future NATO member Finland are close to two Russian strategic points, St. Petersburg and Murmansk, the main base of the Northern Fleet, the strongest and largest of the Russian Navy’s four fleets.

The Northern Fleet has submarines capable of measuring nuclear strikes that could reach the open sea in the event of a NATO-Russia conflict, and while the navies of the two Nordic countries could not prevent this, they certainly could. Traffic through the Barents Sea and could threaten Russian bases in the Kola Peninsula and Murmansk.

“Due to its proximity to St. Petersburg and Moscow, the Russians see the Barents Sea as a strategically important area that must be defended with all our might in the event of a conflict,” concluded the institute’s lead researcher. Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Lecturer at Karoli Gaspar Reform University.

