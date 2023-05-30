Index – Abroad – Washington Institute: Erdogan May Follow in Vladimir Putin’s Footsteps

On May 28, “undefeated” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the second round of Turkey’s presidential election against his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Erdogan has been the leader of Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and then as president since 2014.

His latest victory gives him another five-year term as president. His victory makes Erdogan Turkey’s undisputed sultan, he said, along with a landslide victory in parliamentary elections on May 14 in which pro-Erdogan far-right and far-right parties won an absolute majority in the country’s legislature. Foreign AffairsIn his analysis published in Sonar KakapdeChairman of the Turkey Working Group of the Washington Institute, former professor at Yale and Princeton University.

The relatively smooth path to his re-election has raised far-reaching questions about the sources of his power, defying the assessments of many Western observers who predicted a tough time for Erdogan. Despite lingering economic turmoil, a disastrous response to a devastating earthquake and a newly united opposition, Erdogan still won the first round of voting comfortably.

Then, after securing a new majority in parliament for his ruling coalition and mercilessly attacking Kıltaroğlu, Erdogan cruised to victory. Moreover, turnout was generally high and the elections appeared free, if not fair, and Erdogan was able to define the general parameters within which the contest was conducted. After twenty years of authoritarian rule, Erdogan not only retained his position, but became even more powerful.

According to Kakapte, in recent years, analysts have compared Erdogan’s approach to power with that of other liberal leaders of European democracies, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who uses a combination of institutional influence and populist measures to maintain broad support and manipulate the system. Their kindness, manipulation. The theory is that Turkey is not a pure autocracy, but rather a democracy that has fallen into the hands of an authoritarian leader and is trying to recover. According to this model, as long as Erdogan can deliver prosperity to the Turkish middle class — and as long as he keeps the opposition fragmented and tightens his grip on the judiciary and other branches of power — his power is secure. However, now Erdogan seems to have reached a turning point. Before May’s election, he could not count on economic success or a divided opposition. On paper, the Turks had many reasons to resent their leader and push back against his harsh rule. But it didn’t happen.

Erdogan’s leadership style is more similar to Putin’s

Election results in May suggest that Turkey has moved closer to a Eurasian autocracy than to a liberal European democracy. One reason for this is that Erdogan’s approach to electoral power increasingly resembles that of a completely different leader: Russian President Vladimir Putin. As Putin did in Russia, Erdogan was able to determine the parameters of the elections before the votes were cast. During the campaign, he arrested the most prominent opposition leaders and civil society activists; demonized opposition parties as Western sympathizers, conspirators and accomplices of terrorists; And played the gay card.

More ruthlessly than Putin silenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Erdogan sidelined the man who could have defeated him, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who faces court charges for “insulting election officials.” He threatened to ban him from politics. (As a result, Imamoglu had no choice but to drop out of the race.) Erdogan, meanwhile, branded the opposition “scoundrels” and called his opponent, Kilicdaroglu, “a coward, immoral and worthless, a traitor.”

Erdogan used his total control over the Turkish media to shift the focus of the election, effectively banning discussion of important issues such as the earthquake, the economy and government corruption. Essentially, like Putin, Erdogan has been able to use his advantages as an incumbent, his control over information, and his ties to national imperial hegemony, to the extent that mundane electoral considerations do not matter.

In fact, Erdogan has spent the past seven years cultivating closer ties with Russia and adopting Putin’s strategies to maintain power. Erdogan spent his early years as a moderate leader. Of course, Erdogan was a sharp-witted political strategist long before the current elections, and his approach to power draws from other sources as well. But his re-election could be a turning point: Erdogan could be in power for a long time, and the Russian president’s growing support and precedent could provide important information about what Erdogan’s new mandate is for Turkey’s future.

The Turkish president is still insecure in his power

Although Erdogan’s turn toward Putin has grown gradually, its roots can be traced back to the failed coup attempt in Turkey in 2016. It was one of the most important moments of Erdogan’s tenure, a dramatic point of uncertainty that Putin used to bring the Turkish leader closer to him. On the night of July 15, 2016, conspirators within the Turkish armed forces attempted to overthrow Erdogan and take over the country. Erdogan, who nearly lost his life, retained power and regained control, but his confidence was deeply shaken.

In fact, the two leaders have many things in common. Both first came to power at the turn of the new millennium — Putin in 1999, Erdogan in 2003 — and both were initially seen as moderates who could integrate their countries into Europe and the West. But the inauguration of both leaders after a decade of turmoil in their countries is crucial to their subsequent quest for unlimited power. Putin’s rise follows years of Russian economic decline and a bloody Chechen war, relegating Russia to the status of a third-rate power. In Turkey, Erdogan became prime minister after three economic crises, massive corruption among the elite and fighting between the Turkish security forces and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that claimed thousands of lives.

Both Putin and Erdogan have promised to end the political chaos and usher in the prosperity for which they were initially so popular. However, after bringing new stability and development to their country, both acquired a strong taste for power – for their country and for themselves. Thus, for Erdogan, who was vulnerable after the coup attempt, Putin was a strong leader who could not only provide decisive support at a time of considerable uncertainty in Turkey, but also provide personal protection in the event of a similar coup attempt in the future.

According to the author, Erdoğan’s electoral victory means that he will be pro-Moscow internationally, maintain close economic ties with Russia, and provide Putin and his oligarchs with a way to avoid economic sanctions. Putin took advantage of Erdogan’s insecurities in 2016 — Erdogan feels his grip on power is shaky after becoming Turkey’s new sultan — and the Kremlin continues to exploit it to this day. Erdoğan sits anxiously on the throne. Putin knows this and is using it to draw Erdogan closer to him and Ankara closer to Moscow.

(COVER PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the presidential candidate of the ruling People’s Alliance, speaks to his supporters at the Presidential Palace in Ankara after winning the second round of Turkey’s presidential election on May 28, 2023. Photo: Negati Savas / MTI / EPA)