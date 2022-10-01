October 1, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Viktor Orbán is already campaigning in Brazil

Arzu 22 mins ago 2 min read

“My dear Brazilian friends! You matter for examination are being prepared. I have served my country in Europe for more than thirty years and during this time I have met many leaders, but I have seen very few leaders like your president, President Bolsonaro,” Viktor Orbán told the camera.

It was a pleasure to work with him. It was a great honor to see how he lowered taxes, how he stabilized the economy, how he reduced the crime rate, and how he prepared a bright future for Brazil.

Prime Minister added.

Victor Orban Bolsonaro later said he wanted to continue his work. “Even in today’s progressive-liberal world regime, we are talking about a president who had the courage to put Brazil above everything and God above all of us,” he said.

“I wish you success. Go Bolsonaro!” Viktor Orbán concluded his thoughts with Bolsonaro sharing a video with Portuguese subtitles on his social media page on Saturday.

He is one of the brightest stars of the Brazilian national football team who plays for Paris Saint-Germain Neymar He also sent a video message to President Jair Bolsonaro, pledging his support ahead of the election. By the way, Bolsonaro has a reputation as an enthusiastic football fan, best exemplified by his frequent appearances in the club’s shirt at campaigns, rallies and even official events.

See also  World: 874 cars set on fire in France on New Year's Day

(Cover photo: Viktor Orbán in Vienna on July 28, 2022. Photo: Benco Vivian Cher / MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Viktor Orbán signs: EU sanctions against Russia will be strengthened

8 hours ago Arzu
8 min read

Technology: Rich Russians raid private planes, all flee

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Abroad – Another Russian businessman died under suspicious circumstances

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Viktor Orbán is already campaigning in Brazil

22 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Americans are financially exhausted

24 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Lea Michele performs the classic Funny Girl People on The Tonight Show

32 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

The Hubble Space Telescope discovers the protective shield that defends a pair of dwarf galaxies

37 mins ago Izer