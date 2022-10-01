Index – Abroad – Viktor Orbán is already campaigning in Brazil

“My dear Brazilian friends! You matter for examination are being prepared. I have served my country in Europe for more than thirty years and during this time I have met many leaders, but I have seen very few leaders like your president, President Bolsonaro,” Viktor Orbán told the camera.

It was a pleasure to work with him. It was a great honor to see how he lowered taxes, how he stabilized the economy, how he reduced the crime rate, and how he prepared a bright future for Brazil.

Prime Minister added.

Victor Orban Bolsonaro later said he wanted to continue his work. “Even in today’s progressive-liberal world regime, we are talking about a president who had the courage to put Brazil above everything and God above all of us,” he said.

“I wish you success. Go Bolsonaro!” Viktor Orbán concluded his thoughts with Bolsonaro sharing a video with Portuguese subtitles on his social media page on Saturday.

He is one of the brightest stars of the Brazilian national football team who plays for Paris Saint-Germain Neymar He also sent a video message to President Jair Bolsonaro, pledging his support ahead of the election. By the way, Bolsonaro has a reputation as an enthusiastic football fan, best exemplified by his frequent appearances in the club’s shirt at campaigns, rallies and even official events.

