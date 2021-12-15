Index – Abroad – Vaccines are tough in Germany

About two thousand people gathered in Mannheim on Monday night to protest the epidemic measures and vaccinations. The number of people attending the event, which has been organized on the chat processor since last week, surprised police officers who were not so prepared. Police say the move was backed by the anti-vaccine group Querdenker. They can be translated as dissenters about the vaccine, and due to its affiliation with some far-right organizations the organization was monitored for some time by German intelligence. Perhaps they can be described as a loosely organized movement in Germany whose members deny the presence of the corona virus or the severity of the infection and are anti-vaccine.

In the spring and summer, both protests have been banned by several executive courts, saying allowing them poses a public health risk. Those who follow Quertincker for the slogan “For Peace, Freedom and Justice” are immersed in these slogans, and the end of marches usually leads to violence.

But what happened in Mannheim?

City officials did not allow the movement, but the crowd was already informed of the protest only during the conflict. Some police officers, who were initially fired, signaled to participants to block the way to the city center with sieges throughout the evening. Appearances, however, ignored the call and increased further and then marched in the direction of the city’s paradeplots.

As they split into small groups over time the police tried in vain to stop them. Three police officers were injured in the protesters who were set up to break the demonstrators, and three police officers were for small injuries during the police throughout the night. Enemies also appeared in the city center, but police prevented the two groups from colliding.

120 people were arrested for disobeying a police call or for violating the right to assemble. The order was restored only after receiving police reinforcements, so the last street closure was lifted after 10 p.m.

They are mostly in the eastern part of Germany

In two East German cities, 3,500 and nearly 3,000 people took to the streets in Magdeburg to fight the Rostock epidemic. About 6,000 people were involved in the 26 incidents banned in the state of Thuringia, and seven police officers were injured in the riots. There were also small movements in the province of North Rhine-Westphalia, which numbered about half a thousand. A small group in Dresden also spoke.

Moving to a local mall parking lot in a city in Saxony can be a fun activity. As the crowd gathered, police surrounded the parking lot and called for protesters to disperse. However, things have gotten complicated as the crowd has increased, especially those coming out of the supermarket after shopping. After a while, as a shopkeeper and protesters could not be distinguished, they were finally allowed to march and the protesters left.

This is a slightly exaggerated global phenomenon

Other things There have also been protests in recent weeks in the Czech Republic, Spain and Austria. The Euronews According to his report, people took to the streets in Ukraine for similar reasons following the Kiev government’s demand for a full vaccine from teachers, doctors and government employees from December 1. The Web Home He had previously written that they had also staged protests in the Spanish capital, Madrid. Peaceful people marched through the city center against the Madrid government’s epidemic management policy. In Spain, vaccination of children over 5 years of age will begin on December 15.

Australian ABC News Protests also took place in Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast. Thousands took part in protests in Melbourne and Sydney. There was a big move about this in Vienna at the end of November We wrote here Further

