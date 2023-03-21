Index – Abroad – Ukrainian tactical counterattack and Russian firewall under Bahmut

Russian units have taken 70 percent of Baghmut under their control, John Gagin, adviser to the acting head of the annexed Donetsk region from Ukraine, said a few days ago. According to him, the Ukrainian armed forces tried to launch a counterattack and enter the city from the direction of Kasiv Yar, but their plans failed. According to the Russian leader of the de facto Donetsk People’s Republic, Giannis Busilin, the Wagner group played a key role in occupying the city.

However, the Ukrainian side did not accept the Russian statements, according to them the situation is serious, but not as much as Moscow portrays it. However, the battle for Bahmut, known as the focal point of a new Russian offensive since January, has been going on for some time.

According to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malzar, Ukrainian soldiers are performing well in Bahmut.

The adversary cannot give a rational explanation of how this happens and why the resistance is so strong

– The politician said, and then added: It is difficult to predict how events will develop in the future, because many things can affect its course. “The Ukrainian army is doing everything to protect Bahmut and prevent the enemy from capturing the city,” Anna Maljar pointed out.

The Russians changed tactics

However, it is strange that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shared very little information about the situation in Pakmut. In their Monday evening report, they wrote: “Russian attempts to occupy Bahmut continue. The battles for positions do not stop there, but at the same time, Ukrainians repulsed enemy attacks near Pohtanivka and Ivanivsk.

According to ura.news, the Russian military is trying to break through Ukrainian defenses with “firewall” tactics. According to the portal, Ukrainian fighters report that Russian troops are actively using this tactic.

Has the counterattack begun?

However, on Monday, several Ukrainian war bloggers reported that the Ukrainian army launched a tactical counterattack near the town of Bahmut. The attack was also supported by armored fighting vehicles and several videos of the same have surfaced on social media.

The objective of the Ukrainian army may be to push the Russians back from the vicinity of the road.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) recently reported that the counteroffensive near the settlement of Ivanivsk achieved minor successes.

(Cover photo: Muhammad Enes Yildirim / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)