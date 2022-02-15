The popularity of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky has plummeted. According to a poll conducted in January, only 30 percent of Ukrainians want to run for a second term in office, and less than 23 percent will vote for it, according to the MTI. The majority of respondents did not have much faith that Zhelensky would be able to ensure the stability of the country.

However, the ongoing conflict with eastern Ukraine and the potential war are not the only reasons for the president’s loss of popularity. Ukrainians accuse corruption of continuing and deteriorating living standards.

Zhelensky made a mistake when he simultaneously launched a confrontation with major political forces, parties and Ukrainian oligarchs who controlled the television channels. This is a very dangerous, dangerous game

Volodymyr Fesenko, analyst at the Penta think tank, told the AP News Agency. Among oligarchy Petro Poroshenko Rinad Ahmetov, President of East Ukraine and pro-Russian politician Victor MedvetsukHe noted.

Ukraine’s next parliamentary election is set for 2023, and according to all opinion polls, Zhelensky’s ruling party will lose a majority in the People’s Legislative Assembly, making it difficult for Zhelensky to be re – elected in the 2024 presidential election. .

They will not be loved in the EU either

Colin Stevens, president of the Brussels Press Club, told New Europe in an interview that Volodymyr Zhelensky would lose support for Europe if the opposition did not stop working against the media and freedom of expression.

The Carpathian News According to Colin Stevens, if the Ukrainian opposition continues to attack the media, Zhelensky could become unpopular in the EU. In Brussels, the arbitrary silence of any newspaper production that the government and the president do not want is believed to violate freedom of expression and the constitution.