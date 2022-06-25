June 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Two people were killed in a shooting at a gay hotel in Oslo.

Arzu 51 mins ago 2 min read

The shooting was reported to local police around 1 p.m., and the gunman was arrested within minutes. A total of 10 people were taken to hospital, 3 of whom were critically injured. Another 12 people were rushed to the scene by ambulance, police said.

The Hedgehog The Oslo Police said on its official Twitter page that several shootings had taken place at a gay hotel in the city center. Two were killed and several were injured in what became known as the Cold War.

It was later revealed that the shooting took place at the London Club nightclub and the streets around it.

Eyewitnesses said the nightclub was full of parties and about 10-20 scenes sounded. One of them said he saw a person coming with a briefcase and then found the gun and started firing. Another eyewitness was injured by the pieces of glass, saying at first they did not know what was going on, and then panicked at the nightclub, the BBC writes.

Fourteen people were injured and a report from Oslo University Hospital said 19 people had been injured.

(Cover: Two killed and several wounded in a shooting at a gay hostel in central Oslo, Norway, on June 25, 2022. Photo: Javad Bursa / NTB / Reuters)

See also  Technology: They can ban Samsung phones in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

2,000 migrants rushed down the Spanish fence, still dead

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Indeed – abroad – the real plan of the Russians came to light, testified one of the built-in agents

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Zhelensky can turn his old good friend into the head of the SZBU

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Two people were killed in a shooting at a gay hotel in Oslo.

51 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

‘Inflation expectations are not worth the paper it’s written on’: This is about the Bank of Canada’s reaction to inflation, but it’s the same in the US and everywhere

58 mins ago Izer
5 min read

Amber Heard’s Appeal – Latest: No settlement as actor hints at Johnny Depp’s verdict appeal

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbital Reconnaissance Mysterious Rocket Impact Site

1 hour ago Izer