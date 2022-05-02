May 2, 2022

Index – Abroad – Trump completely collapsed and tried to shoot him in the crowd

Arzu 35 mins ago 2 min read

Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a May 10 memo that Donald Trump shouted with a red face at President Oval Office as large crowds gathered in front of the White House following the death of George Floyd. :

Can’t shoot them? Shoot them in the leg or something?

The Axios Reports suggest that Mark Esper’s testimony first shows the extraordinary disruption of the White House under Donald Trump.

The former defense minister recalled what happened in June 2020 as the president blushed loudly in the Oval Office and complained loudly about the protests in Washington. Mark Esper said it was very difficult to exclude the president from this idea.

According to the newspaper, the memoir of the former defense minister, nearly three dozen camps, a senior civil servant and a few cabinet members, was reviewed before the book was published.

George Floyd, a black man, died on May 25, 2020, and one of the police officers who produced him was found dead a few hours later. He knelt on his neck for a few minutes. First after the incident Blood riots in Minneapolis and then across the country Broke. This is the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement against racism. Policeman He was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison.

(Cover: Protests over the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington, DC on June 6, 2020. Photo: Samuel Coram / Getty Images)

