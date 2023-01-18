Index – Abroad – Travel to these countries is not recommended this year

A German company that employs crisis experts and analysts has gathered where to travel and where not to travel this year. Where are tourists assaulted, robbed or arrested without legal grounds?

The A3M Global Monitoring GmbH Its experts constantly monitor world events, analyze forecasts and prepare their packages, which are used by travel agents when they need to prepare a traveler for an exotic region. They recently published a map in which different colors indicate the risk of visiting a particular area.

Photo: A3M Global Monitoring GmbH

World map of countries at risk in 2023:

Dark green: Very low risk locations

You can travel to these countries without restrictions. Violent crime against travelers is rare. We don’t have to count on natural disasters or threats to our own health, and if something happens, the healthcare system is reliable. Infrastructure and transport options are also excellent.

Light green: Low risk countries

Better yet, visit countries with few restrictions. Different country-specific categories may have certain risks, but travelers can learn about them in advance (such as strikes, natural hazards, tropical diseases, or violent crime).

Better yet, visit countries with few restrictions. Different country-specific categories may have certain risks, but travelers can learn about them in advance (such as strikes, natural hazards, tropical diseases, or violent crime). Yellow: Means increased risk

According to AM3, foreigners can enter the country without remote precautions, but they face a greater risk on the spot. These may arise from health problems or political unrest, but they also represent special risks. Before anyone travels to countries marked in yellow, be aware of the specific risks.

According to AM3, foreigners can enter the country without remote precautions, but they face a greater risk on the spot. These may arise from health problems or political unrest, but they also represent special risks. Before anyone travels to countries marked in yellow, be aware of the specific risks. Orange: High risk levels

Countries marked in orange can only be visited under significant restrictions and require extensive precautions. Among other things, experts note the danger of large-scale crime and terrorist organizations and recommend security plans if traveling and staying there cannot be avoided.

Countries marked in orange can only be visited under significant restrictions and require extensive precautions. Among other things, experts note the danger of large-scale crime and terrorist organizations and recommend security plans if traveling and staying there cannot be avoided. Red: Most dangerous areas

These are countries that can only be visited with strict restrictions or none at all. Experts strongly advise against trying it on your own. Other sources of risk can also be expected in areas such as a highly tense political climate, crime and a poor health care system.

Iran, for example, is currently cited as a common deterrent example. People traveling there are in grave danger due to the permanent riots. Similarly, the situation in war-torn Russia is uncertain, especially on its western border. It is interesting that Belarus, which supports Moscow in the war, is still orange, but if it enters the war on the side of the Russians, it will clearly go into the red category.

In recent times, a rapid increase in crime has worsened the situation in several South and Central American countries, including southern Colombia, Peru and northeastern Nicaragua. Of course, there are places where the situation has improved. According to experts, the same is true in Ethiopia, where a peace deal signed between the government and rebel forces in November 2022 calmed the mood, at least temporarily. The 2023 world map of countries at risk indicates an improvement in the situation in two Turkish regions, Mardin and Diyarbakır. Europe is considered a safe haven, with Germany, Switzerland, Slovenia, Norway and Finland standing out, but in North America Canada is similarly classified.

(Cover image: A small street in Tehran on October 15, 2020. Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)