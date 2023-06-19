Index – Abroad – This is how China stole battery manufacturing technology

In the mid-1990s, CATL, which operates a factory in Debrecen, and a compound called lithium iron phosphate (LFP) used by most Chinese battery manufacturers were discovered by University of Texas scientists. It was later commercialized by a startup called A123. In 2009, A123 was awarded hundreds of millions of dollars by the Barack Obama administration, hoping to help start production of electric cars in the United States.

However, this proved to be very early stage. No need for electric vehicles, and low-emission vehicle companies are risk-averse depending on a start-up. By 2012, A123 filed for bankruptcy and became a symbol of government waste, often cited in the same context as California solar manufacturer Solyndra, which went bankrupt in 2011 after receiving a half-billion-dollar federal loan guarantee.

Now, almost 30 years after LFP was invented, the US is scrambling to build its own battery supply chain, while China is leading the way in manufacturing. Instead of leaving battery manufacturing technology in the hands of its current biggest economic and geopolitical rival, the US could have figured out how to nurture and protect the new industry.

Chinese companies are taking over the world

In 2013, China’s biggest auto parts maker at the time bought the bankrupt A123, and in the same year, the Chinese government began implementing plans to create a domestic electric vehicle market at a breathtaking pace. A decade later, China accounts for 58 percent of global electric vehicle sales and 83 percent of lithium-ion battery production.

The Chinese government has fostered the domestic electric vehicle industry by renovating city buses and offering tax incentives, and local entrepreneurs have sprung up using government support. See also Belarus PM: Western sanctions block all exports to the European Union and North America

Zeng Yuqun ran a consumer electronics company when he founded CATL in 2011. CATL stopped production for BMW and its local Chinese partner and hired engineers from the West to improve its manufacturing capabilities.

CATL is not the only company taking advantage of this situation. The BYD, which has already surpassed Tesla with its hybrid electric and hybrid models, has also started making batteries used in mobile phones. Its founder, chemist Wang Xuanfu, bought a car manufacturing company in 2003. Five years later, in Beijing, BYD presented the E6, an electric car equipped with an LFP battery that can travel 300 kilometers on a single charge.

However, the Han model was more advanced than this, named after the first Golden Age of Imperial China. Pricing for this car starts at around $32,800. Above is the recently released Yangwang U8 SUV with a starting price of around $154,000.

One of BYD’s biggest selling advantages stems from the company’s vertical integration strategy. According to management data, manufacturing more components at home leads to greater cost containment and cheaper vehicles. Unlike many other automakers, BYD makes its own batteries and semiconductors, which has largely insulated it from the supply chain disruptions that have plagued other manufacturers during the pandemic.

At BYD’s headquarters on the outskirts of Shenzhen, tens of thousands of employees work in dozens of office buildings and factories. Workers’ quarters line the fenced area, and a large on-site museum commemorates BYD’s hundreds of engineering and financial achievements. On one wall is a chart of the company’s revenue growth, which has risen from almost zero in 1995 to 424 billion yuan ($60 billion) in 2022.

See also Until September, the Russians will be fighting in Ukraine, and this news is spreading among Russian soldiers This year, BYD aims to sell 3.7 million fully electric and hybrid cars.

By comparison, Tesla expects to produce 2 million electric cars by 2023. However, BYD is only based on electric vehicles.

BYD has become the leading electric car manufacturer in Brazil, Colombia, Israel and Thailand. Among these countries, the Chinese company overtook BMW and Renault in the first quarter. They are among the five largest companies in Australia, India and New Zealand.

America is trying to close

Detroit and the rest of the global auto industry are trying their best with electric vehicles, even if it seems like a hopeless fight. Lagging Western automakers are now losing market share in China. Tesla proved that Americans would buy electric vehicles, and Ford introduced blockbusters like the Mustang Mach-E and the Cadillac Lyric. According to projections, by the end of the decade, electric and hybrid vehicles will reach half of U.S. car sales, up from single digits last year.

However, there is no guarantee that all of these will lead to success. It depends as much on the determination of the Founding Fathers as on America’s ability to move beyond going its own way.

In the risky, low-margin battery business, a manufacturing error can be fatal to a startup.

CATL, LG and other battery companies in the world have also received significant government subsidies. That’s why LG was able to absorb $1.9 billion for the 2021 Chevy Bolt battery recall. Despite consensus in Washington politics about China’s national security threats, the idea of ​​the state taking a more active role in the commercialization of technology no longer appeals to everyone.

Although China infringed on US intellectual property rights in battery production, years later it is still unclear who had access to the A123 technology and how widely it was shared. However, it is certain that traces of A123’s technology still exist in China’s vast battery supply chain.

(Cover photo: CATL battery factory in Wuhan on June 6, 2022. Photo: (Shepard ZHOU/Feature China/Future Release/Getty Images)