Index – Abroad – There will be no peace until Ukraine achieves this

British intelligence shared information on the situation in Crimea on Monday morning. As of writing, Russia has been working on strengthening the peninsula since the summer of 2022.

Crimea thus became one of the most powerful places in the world.

They also pointed out that defense power plants are being built not only near the front, but also in Russian-controlled areas. As written, ahead, in the area of ​​the village of Medvedevka, the Russians paid particular attention to strengthening the defenses.

From all this – and from the fact that Russia has already started building fortifications in the Belgorod and Kursk regions near Ukraine – according to the British, it can be concluded that the Russians are also afraid of a possible future Ukrainian counter-offensive. Brings great progress. They noted: It is also conceivable that some missions have been ordered by local commanders and officials to reinforce the government’s narrative that Russia is threatened by NATO and Ukraine.

It could be similar to the Spanish Civil War

At the same time as the release of British intelligence, speculation began about whether the Ukrainians could actually reclaim Crimea. among others, Newsweek He also wrote a long article about it, presenting the views of many experts.

According to the paper, experts looked at:

Ukraine may now have the military power it needs to retake Crimea.

Colonel Mark Gancier, a US Marine Corps veteran and researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said: Recapturing Crimea is possible, but it will not be an easy task and will take longer than the Ukrainians. hope

The expert put it this way: He expects the upcoming offensive by the Ukrainians to probably last a long time and to launch several offensives to recapture Donbass, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea.

Destroying the Russians would not be an attack. They start an attack that lasts a month and then peaks. Late summer will see a rebuilding phase before they launch another offensive. You can see this dynamic: they attack, occupy some territory, stop, regroup, then attack again.

– he said, pointing out that the Ukrainian offensive units will need rest after each advance. Mark Cancier added: A similar dynamic was seen in the Spanish Civil War, which lasted two and a half years, where the victorious side was able to decide the conflict with such repeated attacks.

Another American veteran, Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty, former deputy commander of US forces in Europe, of the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) shared a similar view. He noted that the Russian-Ukrainian front is now roughly 800 miles (about 1,300 kilometers) long.

I don’t think the Ukrainians will attack the 800 miles from Donbass to Kherson to Crimea. Instead, I think the Ukrainians will try to occupy smaller areas than last summer […] And they launch a series of attacks instead of one big general offensive operation

– summed up his opinion.

Drones will play an important role

Samuel Bendet, a staff member at the New American Defense Research Center, said the Ukrainians’ first offensive was probably aimed at recapturing Crimea.

The first wave will consist of drones, and the Russians are very concerned about that […] A widespread strike could take place and the Russians would have no choice but to try to protect themselves from these drones.

– He said, Ukrainians have recently started testing the security of Russians in Crimea.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister, recalled in Newsweek that drones are one of the war’s “superweapons” because they are much cheaper than tanks and can carry out critical strikes from a distance without direct combat contact.

Can you besiege it and take it back?

Mark Cancier, quoted earlier, added: In his opinion, the recapture of Crimea is more like a siege than a war. Ukraine could attempt to completely cut off Crimea by destroying the Kerch Bridge, which was already damaged last fall, and if successful, they could harass the Russians on the peninsula until they are forced to surrender.

“It will be difficult, but it can be done. Now it is much more than before because the Ukrainian army has access to a lot of equipment, training and experience,” he said. Stephen Twitty had the same opinion, stressing that the future of Crimea depends on supplies and logistics, but he added: In his opinion, the Ukrainians should be the last to retake Crimea, and in the meantime they should strengthen themselves. Black Sea.

Newsweek recalled what Ukrainian presidential adviser Mihajlo Podoljak said in an interview in early April: He is confident that Ukrainian soldiers will be in Crimea within five or six days, but seven months at the most. As he said: This may sound like an optimistic view, but the math justifies it, because Russia does not have enough resources to keep Crimea.

Ukraine cannot make peace until Crimea is theirs

The The new voice of Ukraine He went even further in his comment section. As they wrote, one of the decisive battles of this war would take place in the Crimea,

Because there can be no permanent peace between Ukraine and Russia until Crimea is liberated.

According to the newspaper, if the attack on Crimea begins, the Russians will start threatening to use nuclear weapons again. And few Western countries want to capitulate to this threat, fearing a possible escalation.

According to the author of the opinion piece, this is a wrong policy because it would legitimize the Russians’ nuclear threat as a foreign policy tool and enable them to play the same in occupied territories other than Crimea. If that happens, other countries may follow the Russians, destabilizing international politics. In addition, for military and economic reasons, it is necessary for the Ukrainians to return Crimea (we wrote about this here before).

“If Ukraine’s international partners are serious about seeking lasting peace, they must first recognize the importance of liberating Crimea and provide Ukraine with the tools to do so. This is the only way to decisively defeat Russia, end the war, and prevent a further dishonest nuclear threat,” the newspaper wrote, adding that only if Russia is forced to take back the bloody Crimea. Can avoid propaganda. His troops, but this required success on other fronts and additional long-range strike units from the west.

This leaves a weakened Russia with no choice but to initiate substantial negotiations. It is not now. Until Russia recognizes the need to withdraw from Crimea and the rest of Ukraine, there is no chance of peace

The paper was written by

Could the future of the democratic world depend on the Ukrainian counteroffensive?

The Atlantic published a long article about Crimea and the counteroffensive, in which they wrote: The Ukrainian counteroffensive is no less at stake than the future of the democratic world.

The newspaper’s staff recently traveled to Ukraine and interviewed Ukrainian President Zelensky. As written, during the conversation, the tension was palpable, a turning point in the war approaching, and even major decisions expected in Washington.

Zelensky told reporters that he believed the war was about more than Ukraine and would affect the future of the entire civilization, as it was necessary to show Russia and other aggressors that each country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and people should be respected. , and the rights of the people.

He added: “If Ukraine wins autocracy over Russia, other democratic governments and movements around the world can draw strength from this.” The newspaper concluded that not everyone in the world is interested in the war in Ukraine, but those fighting against a dictator are the most important.

Finally, they added: Putin may have thought he had a chance to seize more territory in 2022, believing Ukrainians made a big mistake in 2014 by allowing Russia to annex Crimea. They don’t want to make the same mistake now.

Every inch of it [visszavesszük] Our 603,550 square kilometers

– Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba briefed Atlantic reporters.

