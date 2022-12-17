Index – Abroad – There is another thread on the Qatar-gate case

The other day, EP vice-president Francesco Giorgi’s partner He confessed to Belgian investigators. The man also spoke about the fact that he represented the interests of not only the Qataris, but also the Moroccan people.

Politico has now recalled that one of the actors in the case, former MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri – whom Francesco Giorgi also spoke about the other day – already had good relations with Morocco in recent years. Panzeri was still serving his mandate as an EP representative as of July 2014.

Personally VI. He received a royal recognition from King Mohammed of Morocco for his services to Morocco.

At the same time, Morocco’s Abderrahim Atmoun, who co-chaired the EU-Morocco Joint Commission with Panzeri, received an award. Admoun – who now serves as Morocco’s ambassador in Warsaw – posted a picture of him on Facebook, referring to Banzeri as a friend at the time.

The relationship between the two Politics According to him, it goes back to 2011 and was recorded along with several Facebook photos. Francesco Giorgi, who served in the European Parliament at the time, also appears in later photographs. All three of them can be seen in this 2017 photo (from left to right: Francesco Giorgi, Pier Antonio Panzeri, Abdelrahim Atmoun).

Friend or Foe?

Politico has a document from the Moroccan government in 2011 that also reads: Pier Antonio Panzeri

It could be a “strong ally” or a “dangerous enemy” for the Moroccans.

It seems that the former of the two has finally come true. Belgian Justice Minister Vincent van Kuykenborn also spoke in the Belgian parliament on Thursday about another country being involved in the case (the minister did not actually name Morocco, but it can be inferred from his description that he was talking about this country).

Fisheries, Fertilizer, Human Rights

The minister also explained that the country is also involved in fishing and fishing rights. This could also mean Morocco, as the African country has had legal disputes with several EU member states (France, Spain and Italy) for years, primarily over fish caught in the seas bordering Western Sahara.

Politico also listed what other cases might have been covered in terms of the relationship between Morocco and the EU, other than fishing for corruption. Bancheri and Moroccan government relations were written.

Whether that is true is expected to be known in the coming weeks. An employee of Western Sahara Resource Watch told Politico that he had consulted privately with Banzeri in recent years over fishing disputes and human rights abuses, but the politician was not at all open to his proposed solutions.

And made it clear to him that he “didn’t want anything to do” with these matters.

A representative of the Freedom Movement, the Polisario Front in Western Sahara, considered an enemy of the Moroccan government, said of the new developments: In their opinion, the involvement of the Moroccan government should be investigated more thoroughly. He focused more on the involvement of Qatar and the countries bordering the Persian Gulf, although “Banjeri actually started all this in Morocco, not in the Gulf countries”.

Politico reached out to the Moroccan embassies in Warsaw and Brussels about this, but they did not return calls. Pancheri’s wife and daughter answered their questioning and denied any wrongdoing.

