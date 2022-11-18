Index – Abroad – There are places where it’s already snowing, but they’re definitely not happy about it

The snow reduced visibility to almost zero, made traffic impossible, damaged the city’s infrastructure and paralyzed the surrounding area, the US National Weather Service announced Thursday. They added: Temperatures could drop by 20 degrees over the weekend compared to earlier.

On Friday, nearly 100 centimeters of snow had already fallen at the home of the Buffalo Bills, a member of the American Football League (NFL).

Let me be clear: this is not your average snowfall in Buffalo. This blizzard is capable of killing people if not careful enough

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said From 120 or 150 centimeters of snow And spoke.

The CNN According to its meteorologist in the five states of the Great Lakes – from Michigan to New York – About 6 million people are affected by snow warnings. Friday morning, heavy snow bands along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario brought 4 inches of snow per hour to New York, Buffalo and Watertown. The neighborhood is prepared for the worst, that’s why

Some roads and road sections were closed;

Flights canceled at Buffalo airport;

The National Football League (NFL) moved the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit; as well as

Buffalo Public Schools are closed Friday.

New York Gov. Cathy Hochul warned residents to be careful over the weekend and said the current weather conditions could be life-threatening. The November 2014 blizzard claimed 20 lives In the Buffalo area.

(Cover photo: Snow in Hamburg, New York, near Buffalo on November 18, 2022. Photo by John Normill/Getty Images)