Index – Abroad – The Wagner group’s rebellion could shake Vladimir Putin’s power to its foundations.

Evgeny Prigozhin, until now considered a close ally of the Russian president, on Friday accused the Russian professional army of launching a deadly missile attack on his forces.

The founder and chairman of the Wagner Group vowed to get serious about overthrowing the Russian military leadership.

Wagner’s group mutinied, and they left for Moscow

The leader of the Wagner mercenary group posted several audio recordings on his Telegram page, in one of which Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said he had recently arrived in Rostov-on-Don, but fled from them when they wanted to take him in charge. Missile attack, so they have no choice but to deal with the enemy within them.

Prigozhin said his men would destroy anyone in their path. As a result of what happened, anti-terrorist measures were taken in Moscow, road inspections were tightened, and Russian armored personnel carriers were stationed on the streets of the capital.

The Prigozhins are ready to die to save Russia

In a message posted to Telegram on Saturday morning, Prigozhin said members of the Wagner group that launched the armed uprising were “ready to die.” The mercenary leader vowed in a series of audio messages to overthrow Russia’s military leadership.

We are all ready to die, all 25,000 of us, and 25,000 more. We will die for the Russian people and save Russia

– said the Wagner leader.

The Wagner leader may have called for a retreat

As everyone knows, on Saturday evening, Wagner’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said in a voice message on his Telegram page that “not a drop of blood should be spilled” and that the uprising would be suspended. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its report that Russia will resolve the situation on Saturday with the help of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Prigozhin was not prosecuted for leading the rebellion, but in exchange he had to temporarily move his headquarters to Belarus.

According to unofficial Russian sources, Wagner and the Kremlin have reached an agreement, the most important of which is that the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defense will be replaced. This meant that even though Prigozhin retired, he was able to achieve his publicly announced goal.

András Rácz, an expert on Russia, finds it troubling to believe the news that the Wagner leader is retiring. In his Facebook post, he also noted that he did not consider it impossible, for example, that Prigogine’s text was edited.



15 Synopsis: An armed rebellion is underway in RussiaPhoto: Stringer/Reuters

Wagner Rebellion Could Shake Putin’s Power

The Sky News For a president who bases his authority on stability and obedience, this insurgency could be very unsettling, he says, and lead to broader instability. Russian security services are believed to be doing everything possible to prevent this, they add.

This is confirmed by the words of the BBC’s Russia expert Steve Rosenberg, who said that the uprising and its aftermath indicate that Vladimir Putin does not appear particularly “strong”. As Rosenberg points out, Wagner’s army was able to seize control relatively easily in Rostov-on-Don, and the leader of the rebellion – so far at least it seems – escaped the case without serious punishment, the charges being dropped. against him.

Rebel leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin, criticized the “arrogance”, saying it could lead to “disastrous consequences”. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said in a Telegram post after Wagner’s withdrawal that Prigozhin had acted out of “anger” due to a series of failed business deals.

Kadyrov at the same time He called on all Wagner mercenaries to make their decisions “calmly” – otherwise there could be “disastrous consequences”.

Prigozhin had more and more clashes with the Russian military leadership

As Sky News points out, Yevgeny Prigozhin has frequently clashed with Russian military leaders over the past 16 months, particularly Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and General Valery Gerasimov.

The escalating conflict between Wagner’s owner and Russia’s top military leadership is the first major “crack” in the country’s power structure since the invasion of Ukraine began a year ago.

Prigozhin’s longstanding rapport with Putin was enough to protect the mercenary leader, who was referred to as Putin’s chef and made comments that would have sent anyone else to prison.

Prigozhin appears to have crossed a line and is outside the Russian president’s circle of trust.

Following The Wall Street Journal, we previously wrote that the Russian internal conflict that has unfolded in recent weeks shows that Moscow’s leading failures are putting a strain on the power structure built by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past two decades.



American intelligence was aware of Prigozhin’s plan beforehand

According to U.S. intelligence, Yevgeny Prigozhin has long planned to challenge the Russian military leadership, but it is unclear what the Wagner chief’s goal is with the rebellion.

U.S. intelligence officials said congressional leaders were briefed earlier this week on the Wagner group’s movements and that they were stashing weapons and ammunition along the Russian border. For this reason, Western intelligence officials thought Prigozhin was preparing for maneuvers similar to the events of the past few days. Officials also said Prigozhin’s reports of ammunition shortages were deliberate deceptions to establish a perceived real conflict against the Russian military leadership.

According to a source familiar with US intelligence work, developments in Russia happened so quickly that precisely because of this it was difficult to determine how seriously Prigozhin took the Russian military’s threats. US officials were caught off guard by the rapid developments in the situation that unfolded Friday night and escalated Saturday. Because of the situation in Russia, the top officials threw everything away and immediately called emergency meetings.

(Cover photo: A truck carrying a Wagner Group military vehicle drives along the M-4 highway on June 24, 2023. Photo: Stringer/Reuters)