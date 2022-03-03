Index – Abroad – The Russians have closed one of the world’s largest nuclear power plants

I did it yesterday We wroteRussian soldiers go to the Zaporizhia power station, but it is now known They are already fenced Power plant with 6 reactors. Rafael Crose, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), called on Russian troops on Wednesday night to allow workers to continue their work at the plant, which could guarantee the nuclear plant’s nuclear safety and continue to control radiation. Area.

The company also said that the supply of radioactive data from the facility was suspended for a while on Tuesday. Russian and Ukrainian troops clashed in the area at the time as the Russians claimed to have occupied the nuclear plant.The Ukrainians denied this)

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s nuclear defense authority, Energoatom, called on the IAEA to establish a 30-kilometer security zone around each of the four Ukrainian nuclear facilities, saying that Russian soldiers were “openly intimidating” the company’s staff and the surrounding area. Plants.

Hostages in Chernobyl

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was already on the first day of the invasion They were busy Russian soldiers. Regarding the consequences We wrote more here.

According to Ukrainian officials, workers have not been allowed to return home by the Russians since the occupation of the Chernobyl power plant. Another International Atomic Energy Agency official said workers would have to work several shifts a day, and the pressure on them would ultimately endanger the facility and the safety of its environment.

There have already been a number of incidents in the war that could pose a nuclear threat. One of Kiev’s nuclear landscapes was hit by a rocket on Sunday, damaging a transformer in a local area in Kharkiv a day earlier. In no case did the access leak occur, but it was highlighted Dangers of war in a country with nuclear power plants And operating infrastructure.

The people of the area are protesting against this

Residents of the Encoder apartment near the nuclear plant staged a peaceful protest on Wednesday.

#Ukraine

Residents of Energodar took to the streets to block Russian troops. In this city, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe – the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – is located. Any shell or explosion is dangerous here. I hope the Kremlin understands that pic.twitter.com/nA5udk6eFR – Hannah Liubakova (annaHannaLiubakova) March 2, 2022

Demonstrations continued on Thursday, but no information has been released on how fighting is in the area.

