Index – Abroad – The Poles will veto everything if they do not receive EU money

Poland suspends EU federal budget, veto key resolutions on a common European policy in Brussels Puts on hold Money to be paid to Warsaw and continues Fight for the rule of law – Said Polish Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro To the Financial Times In the interview given.

According to the politician, the Council of Europe Acts illegally, If you take advantage of new opportunities, you may have to stop helping from the poles due to concerns about the rule of law. The group has previously postponed the release of UR 36 billion from the recovery fund to Warsaw, but the European Parliament is pushing for the rule of law to be lifted, which will allow for further sanctions.

The differences between Warsaw and Brussels have become particularly tense due to the change in the Polish judiciary. These changes, in the view of the Committee, will affect the independence of the Judiciary.

Poland must respond by veto to threaten the EU on all matters requiring a unanimous decision. We must also change our commitment to the EU’s climate and energy policy, which will lead to a significant increase in energy prices.

If this debate escalates, I propose that Poland suspend its compulsory financial contribution to the European Union. This is a completely verifiable step because the community illegally denies access to resources dedicated to the public budget, to which we contribute.

According to the politician, the European Commission is making unfulfilled demands because its real goal is not to uphold the rule of law, but to overthrow the Polish government.

He sends a message to the poles that he will not get money if he supports this government. It is a political dictatorship that they want to intimidate and an attempt to undermine the democratic decision of millions of Polish voters.

Tough statements were made before the European Parliament held a full session from 13 to 16 December, among other things, to discuss the Polish issue.

