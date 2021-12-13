Index – Abroad – The most important news about the corona virus – in the index Monday

One of the major findings of corona virus infection is that the infection is more severe and dangerous in adults than in children. Even today, tens of thousands of children around the world are struggling with its effects.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists Covid-19 as one of the 10 most common deaths among children aged 5 to 11 years. According to their research, 0.1 percent of survivors later develop polycystic ovary syndrome (PIMS). However, post-coit symptoms often make the lives of many children more difficult.

Multi-organ inflammation, which usually occurs a few weeks after a corona virus infection, is caused by a sudden overactivity of the immune system and inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and gastrointestinal tract. Affected children can spend up to two weeks in the hospital, some of which require intensive treatment.

A Reuters While the EU will launch a campaign to vaccinate 5-11 year olds this week, it is clear that a similar vaccination campaign launched in the United States in November has lost its momentum.

Doctors say Kovit and most of the children learned how to handle the condition better after recovery. Most problems solved in children are examined from six months to one year of illness.

Karyn Moshal, a pediatrician at Great Armond Street Hospital in London, believes organ damage is rare in children admitted to hospital for polycystic ovary syndrome (PIMS), according to a six-month survey published in the scientific journal The Lancet. However, long-term symptoms, including depression and physical weakness, often persist, and these children can only focus for a short time. The researchers hope that the knowledge they gain will not only improve the treatment of children, but also help parents understand the dangers of Govt-19 when considering vaccinating their children.

Diagnosing chronic goiter in children is very challenging. Determining its spread depends on what symptoms it examines and from whom information is collected – from doctors, parents or children, Ashkenazi-Hafnung said.

Jassie Grossman, president of the Israeli Pediatric Association, estimates that about 1 percent of children infected with the corona virus suffer from the long-term effects of goiter. In Israel, there are currently 200 children undergoing post-coit treatment.

In Hungary, the vakcinainfo.gov.hu ​​website will continue to be open for 5-11 year olds to register. Parents can register their child’s details and email address that they have not yet used to register. Vaccine for children – as said The code also states – Starts December 15 (Wednesday) at designated hospital vaccination points. The first shipment of baby vaccines is expected to arrive in Hungary on Tuesday, and 69,000 children will be allowed to be vaccinated. All children between the ages of 5 and 11 can be vaccinated at the request of the parents and there is no contraindication to the vaccine. The vaccine is contraindicated in acute influenza.

The vaccine is, of course, not optional for children 5-11 years of age, and the timeline only recommends the PFIZER-BIONTECH vaccine for use in children.

In addition to hospital vaccination points, vaccinations will also be available at home pediatricians who need the vaccine. Home pediatricians and mixed practitioners will receive the vaccine according to their request.