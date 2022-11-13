Index – Abroad – The girl was locked up by her grandparents for seven years

The baby, named Mara, showed no signs of malnutrition or abuse – Quoted Deutsche Welle officials. However, he was said to be too weak to climb stairs or walk on uneven ground.

And so it turned out: almost from birth, for more than seven years he was a prisoner in a cell in Attendoorn, a small town in the Ruhr region.

The prosecutor’s investigation was primarily intended to find out how Mara’s mother and grandparents defrauded Child Protective Services. The first signs that the girl is missing.

She has never been in a car, never seen a meadow or a forest – said Mara about her depressed life.

They were “deliberately” closed off from the outside world, the prosecution believes.

In any case, Mara’s mother and grandfather have so far refused to answer police questions about why they kept the girl hidden for so long. The mother, named as Rosemary G, 47, told local authorities that she had moved to the Calabria region in southern Italy seven years ago, in 2015.

At the same time, Mara’s father told local child protection authorities that he had seen Mara and her mother several times in Attendoorn in September 2015. However, the Child Welfare Service revealed this: when they spoke to Mara’s grandparents in 2015, they still said Mara was in Italy.

Waiting for his mother and grandparents in jail

But neither the social activists nor the police were allowed inside their houses. The grandparents turned them down saying they had no official orders. They began questioning Mara again in July after police received information that the girl was being held captive. Rosemary’s relatives told police that the mother and child had never lived in Italy.

Italian authorities confirmed that the child never lived at the address the mother reported to German authorities. Subsequently, a search warrant was issued in court. Mara was eventually found at her grandparents’ house.

Seagan’s prosecutor’s office suspected the mother and grandparents of restricting liberty and abuse of the guardian.

At the same time, the investigation also covered potential misconduct by the Office of Child Protection. Even last year, two years ago, the agency was informed anonymously that the child was not in Italy and was being hidden in Attendorn. Written by Build.

“We need to find out whether the Office of Child Protection did everything possible to prevent this case,” the chief prosecutor said.

Considering that the eight-year-old girl was hidden in the house for seven years, it is inevitable that the child could not have been found earlier.

Patrick Baron von Grotthuss added.

The local service defends itself by saying they have no concrete evidence of the child’s whereabouts. Mara is now in good hands, the head of the district child protection service insisted. He was placed with foster parents. Protecting children from the public is in all of our interests, said Michael Farber.

If the mother and grandparents are convicted, they can get up to 15 years.

