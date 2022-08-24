If rhetorical moves really matter, he writes, we must face a new, pragmatic German policy. Economist. Germans have seen their infrastructure languish for decades underdeveloped, their industry too dependent on exports to China, and companies struggling with labor shortages. Many feel that long-term challenges such as climate change and the pension system have also been neglected.

In 2014, more than 4,000 German companies operated in Russia despite EU sanctions due to the annexation of Crimea.

More than 200 German companies continue to do business in the country.

However, the majority left with the staff, often beyond the barriers. This affects not only the Russians, but also the German economy.

Under the Merkel administration, 55 percent of Germany’s gas imports came from Russia, and they allowed Russian companies to sell refineries, gas storage facilities and other critical infrastructure. The current government has set a target for Germany to completely exclude imports of Russian energy carriers by the summer of 2024. However, this is primarily a populist approach and would be disastrous for German industry. Recently, Russia cut and then interrupted gas supplies to Europe, which emotionally affected Germany.

However, according to the government, gas from Russia now accounts for only 26 percent of imports, and storage facilities are modestly filled. Also, five liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals will be completed early next year.

In addition, the decline in demand picked up new momentum. Mercedes-Benz, for example, said they could run on less gas than previously thought. The company has reduced its gas consumption by 10 percent so far, and this rate will reach 50 percent by the end of the year. The government plans to launch an auction mechanism that will allow companies to reduce gas consumption at a fixed price.

Germany is doing relatively well with the expansion of its energy consumption portfolio, making it less vulnerable from a strategic perspective. However, high gas prices and carbon dioxide emissions have big short-term costs, and many fear that industries that rely on cheap Russian energy could be in big trouble.

The industry also faces the problem of producer markets. Russia lost in this matter. German industry association BDI has long warned that relying heavily on the Chinese record market is dangerous.

German industry’s confidence in exports

It has created a dependency that renders us powerless

– He said Norbert Rotgen is the Christian Democratic representative for German public television.

Germany’s big concern is losing access to cheap energy because of Moscow’s sanctions. Beijing is said to be losing the basis of the country’s economic prosperity. In recent years, China has replaced the US as Germany’s most important trading partner. Last year, the country conducted nearly 10 percent of its foreign trade worth 2,600 billion euros with China.

China’s contribution to our prosperity is greatly underestimated in our country

– He said Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess, in a recent interview.

Every third car produced by German car manufacturers is sold in China. German carmakers also operate a network of major factories in China, which produced 4.3 million cars in 2021. According to a June study by the Cologne-based German Institute of Economics

About 1.1 million German jobs, or 2.4 percent of the total, depend directly on Chinese consumption.

While Germany and the rest of the EU remain key markets for China, the study notes that the Chinese are reducing their dependence on Europe while increasing their exposure to the European market and the continent.

