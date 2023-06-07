INDEX – Abroad – The fever that plagued travelers hit live

Interrupting check-in, which had been going on for more than two hours, a Japanese man uttered the words Hiroshima and Nagasaki — surely referring to the bombing of a train in Tokyo by Johnny Somali, who harassed people. Two Japanese cities.

A few minutes later, a police officer and a man arrived at the scene. Officer Johnny questioned Somali about what happened and he said he did nothing wrong. The assailant allegedly doused him with water The next shark.

Johnny Somali sparked widespread outrage online when he molested passengers on a train in Tokyo in May. The young man incited peaceful commuters by referring to the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in World War II.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki! Do you know what we did to you? Hiroshima, Nagasaki – we destroyed them because you couldn’t behave. If you can’t do it now, let’s do it again. Do you understand?! You have no idea how much power we have!

– he shouted. Then one of the passengers yielded to strong threats and tried to stop the fever.