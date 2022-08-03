Index – Abroad – “Ten out of ten” – Viktor Orban talks with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson Bertalan Havasi told MTI.

The meeting took place at the former president’s estate in Bedminster, New Jersey; Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijardo, Prime Minister’s Political Director Balazs Orban, Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Szold Nemeth, Save America Director Susie Wiles, Counselor Brian Jack and Taylor Pudovich, Director of Communications for Save America, participated in the meeting.

Speaking to the media, Zoltán Kovács said that on a scale of 10, the probability of a meeting between Viktor Orbán and Donald Trump during the prime minister’s visit to the US “reaches ten”. Euronews .

One of the opening speeches was given by the Prime Minister of Hungary

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán left for the US on Monday, where he will attend the summer conference of the American Conservative Union, CPAC, and hold bilateral meetings.

Victor Orban was asked to give one of the keynote speeches at the American CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference), the largest and most influential conservative event in the world.

CPAC is a conservative political jamboree founded in 1974 by the American Conservative Union (ACU); In its nearly half-century history, ACU has become extremely popular, inspiring tens of thousands of conservatives. event grew up

(Cover Image: Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (J) and Donald Trump (B) meet at the former US president’s estate in Bedminster, New Jersey on August 2, 2022. Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Benco Vivian Cher)