Early in the war, it was suggested on several occasions that the Russian president might be the victim of a conspiracy and assassination. According to rumors, since the start of the war, there has been at least one attempt on Vladimir Putin’s life (and there may have been an example of this before the invasion, as Putin himself spoke earlier in a documentary).

On the other hand, some believe that the Russian president may sooner or later be tested not by external enemies, but by internal rivals. Richard Donat A In The Telegraph He writes about this situation in his article. A former army officer said:

It is conceivable that the Brutus assassination against Putin would take place long before the second anniversary of the start of the war (i.e. February 24, 2024).

According to Danat, all this may be the result of the fact that the Russian army has not yet been able to achieve its goals in the war in Ukraine. According to the former commander-in-chief, it is now clear because of the failures that the Russian military leadership was not adequately prepared for this conflict – and the Kremlin’s strategic goals were not clear to them either.

According to the author of the article, the Russian political leadership deceived the entire army, especially since they believed that they could come to Ukraine as liberators.

According to him, this could explain the low morale of the Russian army and the fact that more and more people are turning to alcoholism (which was recently reported by British military intelligence).

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has fallen victim to his own arrogance and continues to believe they will win the war. He’s convinced he can break the Ukrainian government and win outright, but he’s sure they’ll have to seize four Ukrainian territories declared part of Russia last fall after rigged referendums.

Is there a turning point in the war?

However based on the developments so far, it seems that this will not succeed – Richard Tanat also wrote: From the latest actions of the Russian army – from the attacks on Avkizhivka and Kremina – it can be seen that they are not the target. Another attack after Bahmud, but they are trying to secure it to strengthen their defense lines, preparing for an expected Ukrainian counterattack in the future.

According to the British official, based on what he saw

It is easy to imagine that the Russians have already reached the peak of their success and will only lose territory from here.

If the Ukrainian counteroffensive succeeds, it has the potential to win a decisive battle this summer: a disciplined counteroffensive with tanks, armored vehicles, self-propelled guns, missile strikes, and some air support will be enough to demoralize the Russians. Well, the backbone of the Russian army.

Newly enlisted Russian soldiers will simply run away, as happened in the Kharkiv counteroffensive last autumn, the British veteran wrote in his article: If this happens, it will lead to Putin’s downfall.

Could he be Brutus who killed the Russian Caesar?

According to Danat, the military and the military elite may be very disaffected with the Russian president, so if a coup against Putin were to happen, they might prepare for it. The British official named who could lead such an operation.

“If the Chief of Staff of the Russian Army, General Valery Gerasimov, had enough support and the morale and courage to act, this war would be over before the second anniversary. Perhaps fearing this possibility, Putin sent him from Moscow to personally command Ukraine,” the British soldier wrote:

Whether Gerasimov takes the knife of Brutus or someone else, Putin’s Caesarian moment can be assumed not far off.

In the meantime, the West must continue to support Ukraine so that this “shocking chapter” in European history can end as soon as possible, wrote Richard Tannott at the end of his article.

