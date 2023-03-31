Index – Abroad – Sweden is worried about Hungary’s decision

Sweden’s diplomatic chief expressed hope last week that his country will already be a member of the North Atlantic alliance by July at the next NATO summit in Vilnius.

However, he already told Swedish news agency TT on Thursday:

I have taken into account what has been said in recent days, especially from the Hungarian side. (…) I think the word faith fits well in the current context.

Sweden, along with neighboring Finland, submitted an application to join NATO in May last year. For both states to become members of the organization, all 30 member states of NATO must accept and approve the organization’s expansion.

Parliament has already approved Finland’s request

The question of Sweden’s NATO membership It was put on the agenda in Parliament in early March They argued REPRESENTATIVES ABOUT HIM. Led by Csaba Hende, a 4-member government party delegation recently visited Finland and Sweden to resolve conflicting issues.

Group leader Máté Kocsis spoke after a group meeting before the spring session about how Prime Minister Viktor Orbán had urged delegates to ratify, but a controversy arose because “politicians from these countries were rude, baseless and generally insulting Hungary”.

On Monday afternoon, Parliament accepted it A proposal approving Finland’s application to join NATO was submitted to parliament eight months ago by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. 182 delegates voted yes and 6 voted no.