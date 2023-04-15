Index – Abroad – Statistics are published, so far Hungarians live on average

Estimates of life expectancy are an important tool for monitoring the well-being of society, but also for policy-makers as a basis for trends in the development of government policies.

France, for example, is grappling with the challenge of a longer-living population and the resulting burden on the social security system. To meet this challenge, the French government is trying to pass a series of reforms, amid much opposition, aimed at raising the retirement age and encouraging individuals to work longer.

Life expectancy at birth hit a record high in the EU in 2019, as it reached an average of 81.3 years, before falling to 80.4 years in 2020.

Despite a slight decline, life expectancy has been on an upward trend since the EU began recording data in the early 2000s. According to official statistics, life expectancy has increased by an average of more than two years per decade since the 1960s, reports Euronews.

Overall, in the aggregate, women live longer than men (82.9 years, 77.2 years in 2021), but large differences can be seen in some countries, with people living longer in some countries and regions.

The country with the highest life expectancy at birth is Spain, with an average of 83.3 years, followed by Sweden (83.1 years), Luxembourg and Italy (both 82.7 years). The lowest life expectancy is predicted for Bulgaria (71.4 years), Romania (72.8 years) and Latvia (73.1 years).

Hungary is in the bottom half of the field with its average year of 74.3.

How many healthy years can you get?

The number of healthy years a person typically gets is a bit more exciting than previous data. Healthy life expectancy at birth is an important indicator of the health status of our population. Perhaps this represents the most important metric: how well we live our last years in good health.

In 2020, the average number of healthy life years born in the EU was 64.5 years for women and 63.5 years for men.

However, this number has grown considerably recently: between 2011 and 2020, it increased by 2.6 years, from 61.4 healthy years to 64 years.

Sweden has the healthiest years of life in the EU (women average 72.7 healthy years and men 72.8). Swedes are followed by Italians and Maltese, with 68.7 and 67.2 and 70.7 and 70.2 years of healthy, disability-free years, respectively.

Interestingly, Denmark, despite its high life expectancy rate, lags far behind in terms of healthy years, ranking 4th, with 57.7 healthy years for women and 58.1 years for men.

Hungary is in a better position in this regard, with men having an average of 61.6 healthy years, while women have 63.5.

Latvia has the lowest healthy life years for women and men at 54.3 and 52.6 respectively.

Why is life expectancy improving?

We are living longer and healthier lives thanks to many factors, but the most important is the decrease in infant mortality, which according to Eurostat is death before a child’s first birthday.

The chance of having a newborn baby has increased from 50 percent to 96 percent worldwide. Between 2011 and 2021, the infant mortality rate in the EU fell from 3.8 deaths per 1,000 births to 3.2 deaths.

Extending the analysis to the last 20 years, the infant mortality rate has almost halved (6.2 deaths per 1,000 births in 1999).

In 2021, the highest infant mortality rates in the EU were recorded in Bulgaria (5.6 deaths per 1,000 births) and Romania (5.2 deaths per 1,000 births), and in Finland, Slovenia and Sweden (three 1.8 deaths per 1,000 deaths). )