Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of forcibly relocating Ukrainian citizens, including children, to its home territory. Hundreds of such children were found in the city of Daganrok on the Sea of ​​Azov. According to Kiev, child abduction and resettlement is a genocide.

The children were taken from the Donetsk region of Ukraine to a city in eastern Russia. The Kiev government is even more so With evidence He has also worked in support of such cases, and prosecutors at the International Criminal Court in The Hague have been hearing similar cases since early June.

The playground in Dunrock, also known as Romashka, has been converted into a refugee shelter to house the four-hundred-year-old child we have just discovered. The youngest child is only two years old. Not only orphans who lived in houses or boarding schools, but also father fighters in the Ukrainian army were taken there. Camp staff say the children will be issued Russian passports and may be adopted by Russian parents.

Michael Bachelet (former President of Chile), UN Convention on Human Rights More than 91,000 children lived in orphanages, boarding schools and other youth care facilities in Ukraine before the Russian invasion on February 24. UN Convention on the Rights of the Child The organization has reported that Russia may “amend the existing law to expedite the adoption of Donbass orphans,” meaning that these children could be added to Russian families.

The Washington Post is aware of this An illegal adoption network, Children were often adopted by the same military or police officers who killed their biological parents. In other cases, the infants ended up with false documents concealing their true appearance in orphanages or in families loyal to the military regime. Euronews.