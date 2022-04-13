April 13, 2022

Index – Abroad – Russia's War in Ukraine – Wednesday's News Bulletin

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that Ukrainian opposition politician Viktor Medvedev has never had behind-the-scenes contacts with Russia.

Medvedev’s views on the formation of a natural, mutually beneficial partnership between Ukraine and Russia are well known. This position has always been openly expressed, with Medvedev having no behind-the-scenes relationship with Russia

The speaker said.

According to Peschov, Medvechuk, who was detained in Ukraine on Tuesday, would have left his homeland before the war if he had had a secret relationship with Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky raised the issue of the opposition politician To be replaced by Ukrainian prisoners of warThe spokesman pointed out: Medvedukuk is not a Russian citizen and the Kremlin does not know whether Moscow wants to intervene in the situation around him.

He assured the press that Moscow would monitor Medveduk’s fate, and called on European politicians who had previously stood up for freedom of expression to speak out against political persecution. He pointed out that the opposition politician was staying in Ukraine despite the political charges being filed against him, as he said.

He emphasized that the decision was not a signal of a formal antitrust inquiry into Russia, adding that Russia would not have launched a “special operation” in Ukraine if Kiev had not listened. The politician led the opposition, which has always been on the side of peace, he said.

A spokesman said he had thanked the Moscow and Donetsk Basin Medvedevs for negotiating the transfer of prisoners with Kiev in recent years and for dealing with other humanitarian issues, MTI said.

