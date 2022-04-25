Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Synopsis News Summary

On Monday, the Ukrainian parliament discussed plans to slightly change compulsory admission.

Under the current regime, all adult males between the ages of 18 and 60 can be called up for military service in Ukraine, which, under current amendments, will become much less so. Ruslan Stefanuk, Speaker of Parliament he said:

They believe that such a large-scale mobilization is needed to protect Ukraine’s independence.

In addition to the rules, it also depends on the sense of personal responsibility, he said. Some are trying to escape from the service, wearing women’s clothes or hiding in boxes, while others are fighting back in Ukraine despite living in other countries, he said, adding that there is no obligation to do so.

He then explained that they could make some small changes to the rules, but they did not want people to abuse them. For example, releasing military service for those applying for higher education could lead to an increase in the number of applicants, which is good, but many are applying to foreign universities to leave the country. Really start training.