March 15, 2022

Index – Abroad – Russia's War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Mars

Russia has compiled a list of 40,000 Syrian military and allied fighters. Is ready to fight In Ukraine, the UK-based Syrian activist network says, The Syrian Center for Human Rights (OSDH).

According to their information, the Kremlin announced on March 11 that it would welcome volunteers, including Syrians, on the Russian military side in Ukraine. According to OSDH, which has an extensive network of operatives in Syria, Russian authorities, along with the Syrian army and allied militants, have opened recruitment offices in areas controlled by the Damascus regime.

So far, more than 40,000 Syrians have applied to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Said Rami Abdurrahman, chairman of OSDH. He added that officials hired in Syria as part of the 2015 Russian intervention have so far accepted 22,000 applications.

These fighters come from the regular Syrian army or from pro-Russian fighters trained by the Russians and have experience in urban fighting.

In a country where soldiers earn between 13 and 32 euros a month, Russia has promised to pay them $ 1,100 (ஆயிரம் 1,000) to fight Ukraine, according to a network of Syrian activists. According to the same source, they are entitled to $ 7,700 in compensation for their injuries, while their family will receive $ 16,000 and a half if they die during the fighting. OSDH says at least 18,000 more will be placed under the control of the infamous Wagner Group, a private Russian paramilitary organization affiliated with the Kremlin.

However, the network has not yet noticed the trip to a Syrian war in Ukraine.

A Syrian government official has denied any such recruitment campaign. Omar Rahmun, representing the Syrian National Reconciliation Commission, told the French news agency AFP:

So far, names and soldiers have not been registered and no one has gone to Russia to fight in Ukraine.

