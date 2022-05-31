Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Symbol News Summary for Mars

Bridget Pring, the new US ambassador to Ukraine, has arrived in Kiev, so for the first time since 2019, Washington has a mission leader in an Eastern European country, MTI wrote.

In a message posted on Twitter on Monday, Brink announced that he was at the US Embassy in Kiev. The politician in charge of diplomacy added that it was an “honor” for him to be able to join the duty team in Ukraine. He noted that he had approached the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hand over his credentials.

Our first priority is to help Ukraine defend itself

He wrote.

The last U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was Mary Jovanovic, who was ousted in 2019 by then-US President Donald Trump. Jovanovics later became a key player in Trump’s first constitutional indictment. Prior to the outbreak of the Russian war against Ukraine, the US Embassy in Kiev was headed by Cristina Quian.

Pring, nominated by Fidel in April, was confirmed by a unanimous vote in the US Congress. When Trump was president, in 2019 he became the US State Department’s diplomatic diplomat in Bratislava. Prior to that, between 2015 and 2018, he was Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Between 2014 and 2015, he was an ambassador to Tashkent.