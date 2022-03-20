Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Sunday News Summary.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in an interview with the Turkish daily Hürriyet on Sunday that the positions of the Russian and Ukrainian sides were converging on important issues.

The head of the ministry said an agreement had been reached on a quarter of the six cases raised, adding that he hoped a ceasefire was possible if the parties did not change their minds on the issues already resolved. Wrote.

Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for the Turkish presidency, had earlier said in a statement to Hürriyet that Ukraine’s neutralization, militarization and mutual security guarantees were “the Nazi” of the Russian party, and the use of the Russian language in Ukraine. And determining the position of the Donbass Crimea is on the table.

A spokesman for al-Jazeera told Pan-Arab television that a protracted ceasefire would be possible only after a private meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Putin has so far rejected the case in Crimea and Crimea. Donbass so far.

At a joint press conference with his Japanese envoy, Hajazi Josimas, in Antalya on Saturday, he condemned Çavuşoğlu and said that Russia’s invasion of Russia was a serious violation of international law.