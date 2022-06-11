Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Saturday News Summary.

Volodymyr Zhelensky The President of Ukraine announces almost daily updates on the Russian invasion On social media, viral video footage shows the effectiveness of Western weapons in the hands of Ukrainian forces and provides regular explanations about the progress of the Pentagon war. The New York Times.

Despite the general news, current and former US intelligence officials say US services still have more information about the Russian military, planned operations, successes and failures than information about Ukrainian operations and the Ukrainian military’s position.

How much do we know about Ukraine? Can you find someone who can confidently say how many players or equipment Ukraine has lost?

Said Beth Channer, a former U.S. Secret Service officer.

U.S. officials say they want to show a picture of the Ukrainian army to the public and its closest allies. The government does not want to share information that could weaken the morale of the war or make it appear that the war will not be won. In essence, Ukrainian authorities are reluctant to provide information that encourages the United States and its Western partners to slow down the flow of arms.