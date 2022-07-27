Viktor Orban was also included In that announcementIn it Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security (SPRAVDI) published the Russian campaign.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said a few days ago He declared it a “classic example” of Russian propaganda Here’s what the Prime Minister said at Tuswanyos over the weekend. In this document, between July 22 and 24, the Ukrainians collected what the Russians falsely claimed.

At the same time, Viktor Orban’s speech was covered, and they wrote about it: All Europeans understand what kind of “New World Order” Vladimir Putin wants to create, except for Viktor Orban, who even blamed his Western allies for the invasion of Ukraine. Viktor Orban also said that economic sanctions, which have not yet been implemented even by Russia’s closest allies (Belarus, Nicaragua, Eritrea, China, North Korea, Iran), are ineffective.

The document recalled that Hungary “did not learn the lessons of the two world wars” and still “sides with a dictator who wants to provoke World War III”. They added that Orbán’s speech took place shortly after Péter Szijjártó visited Moscow and received gas under “special conditions” and that good economic relations with Russia may have something to do with the speech.

Everyone remembers that gas was free in Hitler’s gas chambers. On the other hand, it was shot in Hungary Son of Saul The film is one of the best works of our time on war crimes. Orban seems to have already forgotten about this, but Putin can remind him

– they wrote in the report of the Ukrainian government organization.