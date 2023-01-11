Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

Units of the Russian mercenary group Wagner have taken control of the entire city of Solidar, located in the Donetsk region, and fighting is still ongoing in the center, said the group’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Website of his company Konkord on social media service provider VKontaktye.

Units of the private military company Wagner controlled the entire landscape of Solidar. In the center of the city, a bonfire has sprung up, in which street fights take place

They said. Evgeny Prigozhin promised to announce the number of Ukrainian prisoners by Wednesday. He stated that no unit other than Wagner’s militia took part in the Solidar siege.

RIA Novosztyi news agency published images supporting the occupation of the city’s salt mines by Wagner’s fighters. Prigogine himself can be found in one post.

On Tuesday night, Yenis Pusilin, acting president of the Donetsk People’s Republic annexed from Ukraine, told Russian state TV channel Perviy Kanal that Russian forces had taken control of the Soledar center. Ukrainian forces are suffering heavy losses in the battle for the city but are still holding out, he said.

On Monday, Russian authorities announced the “liberation” of the village of Bahmutske near Soledar. According to MTI, Soledar is of strategic importance to Kyiv, as the city lies at the heart of the Artemivsk (Bakhmut)-Siversk defense line.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the president of Chechnya, announced on Wednesday that 21,000 Chechen fighters have so far taken part in the “special operation” in Ukraine, more than 9,000 of whom are currently in combat contact. According to Kadyrov, the Republic of the North Caucasus “makes a significant contribution to Russia’s victory against NATO and the Banderist aggressors.”