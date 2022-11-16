Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

Despite the broad geographic scope of today’s Russian strikes, the resulting deaths and damage to Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, this appears to be a relatively successful day for Ukraine’s air defenses, writes Paul Adams. BBC Diplomatic Correspondent.

According to Kylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Zelensky’s office, Russia fired more than 90 missiles, 73 of which were shot down.

According to Tymoshenko, fifteen energy infrastructure facilities were affected, forcing the government to introduce an emergency blackout. When Russia began targeting Ukraine’s energy grid on October 10, it launched 83 missiles and only 43 were shot down.

Then, as now, Russia has deployed Iranian-made kamikaze drones (11 were shot down on Tuesday), but what Ukraine fears most are Moscow’s cruise and ballistic missiles, which have high accuracy and explosive impact.

At Ukraine’s urgent request, Kiev’s Western backers have stepped up deliveries of anti-aircraft weapons.

It seems to be paying off

Paul Adams writes. However, the cumulative effect of successive waves of attacks on civilian infrastructure will undoubtedly put a huge strain on Ukraine’s resources.

On Tuesday, Western officials told Russia it had run out of high-precision weapons. Ukrainian intelligence estimates Moscow may have only 120 Iskander short-range missiles and about a month’s worth of artillery ammunition.

Stockpiles of the Caliber cruise missiles, which are widely used today, have also dwindled.

“In this war, a race against time is essential for both sides. How much damage can Russia do before it loses its ability to do more damage? How many blows can Ukraine’s energy infrastructure withstand before collapsing under the pressure? asks the BBC reporter.