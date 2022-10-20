Among environmentalists in the Western world, there may be a significant layer that uses “green guise” to lobby for a foreign power, as the history of far-left and progressive environmentalists in the West goes back to the Cold War. .

Influential organizations such as the Sierra Club, NRTC and Greenpeace have received tens of millions of dollars from Sea Change International, a Bermuda shell company believed to have ties to the Kremlin.

However, Russia wants to influence the discourse on environmental protection in other ways, and therefore dominates discussions through various troll farms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, he writes. Neocon.

If he gains support for progressive climate policies, he weakens the competitiveness of American oil and gas companies against Russia. Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen already drew attention in 2014 to the fact that Russian secret services could use environmental protection systems.

I have met with allies who can report that NGOs — anti-shale gas environmental organizations — have worked tirelessly to maintain Europe’s dependence on imported Russian gas as part of Russia’s sophisticated information and disinformation operations.

– he said Rasmussen stirred up a lot of dust with his speech. This was later confirmed by a document made public by WikiLeaks, in which former US Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gave a speech to a private audience.

We have even gone up against fake environmental groups. I’m a big environmentalist, but these were funded by the Russians

– reads the document.