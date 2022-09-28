September 28, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

Arzu 43 mins ago 1 min read

Romania considers it illegal and condemns the “referendums” organized in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, not recognizing their results published on Wednesday, while warning its citizens in Russia to leave the country as soon as possible.

The Bucharest Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) assessed it in a statement on Wednesday: the polls, conducted with the direct support of Russian occupation forces, demonstrate once again that Russia ignores international law and its obligations as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. , as a country that guarantees world peace and security.

Russia wants to forcibly change the borders of Ukraine and tries to justify the military force it uses against an independent, sovereign country: this cannot be accepted by the international community and the alleged referendums should not have legal consequences.

Bucharest’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued another appeal to Romanian citizens to visit Russia only if it is unavoidable, and asks those already staying there to register on the website of the ministry’s consular service. Already done so, and avoid crowded places. , don’t participate in street demonstrations that could turn violent, and leave Russia as soon as possible, MTI wrote.

See also  Symbol - Abroad - Russia's War in Ukraine - Symbol News Summary for Monday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Stock markets are on a sell-off, the market is bleeding

9 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

According to the Danish Prime Minister, it is clear that the offshore gas pipelines were deliberately damaged.

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Why sanctions, Putin is bleeding the Russian economy

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

43 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Ken Griffin says the Fed hasn’t done enough, and should continue on its way to resetting inflation expectations

45 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Shania Twain remembers dinner with Oprah Winfrey which got worse after talking about religion

52 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Spiral galaxy ‘bones’ captured in new image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

58 mins ago Izer