At the start of the war, Vladimir Putin’s ambassador to Ukraine told the Russian leader that Ukraine would comply with Russia’s demand that the country leave NATO for a temporary accord with Kiev, but Putin rejected it.

According to three people close to the Russian leadership, Ukrainian-born Ambassador Dmitry Kozak told Putin he believed the deal he had negotiated removed the need for Russia to invade Ukraine.

Putin repeatedly said before the war that NATO’s military infrastructure was moving closer to Russia’s borders with the addition of new Eastern European members, and that the alliance was now preparing to include Ukraine in its orbit. Putin publicly stated that this was an existential threat to Russia, which forced him to react. Despite his previous support for the talks, when Putin was awarded the Cossack contract, he made it clear that the concessions negotiated by his aide did not go far enough, instead extending his goals towards annexing parts of Ukraine. The agreement was rejected, and on February 24, Russia began to invade Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Reuters “This has nothing to do with reality. It never happened. It’s completely disinformation.”

In November 2021, Peskov called Western media allegations that Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine an “empty and baseless” fiction.