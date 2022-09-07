Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

In his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the issue of restricting Ukraine’s grain exports, citing the fact that exports go not to Africa, but to the European Union.

As he said, Moscow did everything to ensure Ukrainian grain exports, but only 2 out of 87 ships that left Ukrainian ports went to Africa, 67,000 tons of 2 million tons of grain were transported there.

The Russian president believed that it would be useful to limit grain exports to Ukraine and offered to consult Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the issue.

Many European countries behave as colonialists today as they did in previous decades and centuries. Developing countries have been cheated again and will continue to do so

– Putin said, only 3 percent of Ukrainian grain reached developing countries.

He expressed his view that this approach would increase the scale of the world’s food problems, which, according to him, would lead to an “unprecedented humanitarian disaster,” according to MTI.

In his speech, Putin noted that Russia will always stand by its principle of independence and at the same time respect the autonomy of its partners.

Russia is a sovereign country, so we will always protect our national interests while pursuing an independent political course

Putin said at the meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.