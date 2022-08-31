August 31, 2022

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko A Sky NewsInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) nuclear inspectors announced today when they left for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Poroshenko, speaking from Kiev, said the Russians would not accept any responsibility and would try to use the IAEA’s work to legitimize the shutdown of the plant.

These UN peacekeepers Nuclear safety can be monitored with the mandate of the Security Council, because in the event of nuclear contamination, it can be a threat not only to Ukraine and Russia, but also to Europe and the whole world.

– The former president noted that Ukrainian society has an ambiguous attitude towards the death of Mikhail Gorbachev. “From a global perspective, it is clear that the Soviet leader did a lot to reduce the tension between the West and the East and, as he says, destroyed the Soviet Union.”

“At the same time, as we in Ukraine know, in 2014 Gorbachev welcomed Russia’s attack and unfortunately acknowledged the illegal annexation of Crimea. That is why, as president, I signed a decree to introduce economic sanctions against those who approved the annexation of Crimea,” Poroshenko recalled.

