Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

Due to the war, a serious situation has developed at the Zaporizhzhia power plant – said the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi. Sky News According to

According to press reports, two weeks ago the power plant Attacked on 20 JulyAnd not for the first time, because there was a similar incident at the beginning of the war.

“All the nuclear safety rules that could be broken were broken. “Very serious and dangerous things are at stake here,” Raffaele Croci said now.

Thezt said the plant — controlled by Russian soldiers but operated by Ukrainian personnel — is experiencing delays in the delivery of equipment and parts and does not appear to have everything it needs to operate.

All things considered, we have a list of things that should never happen in a nuclear power plant

– Raffaele Croci said, then added it The situation is becoming more dangerous day by day and he asked the Russians and Ukrainians to allow foreign experts to investigate there.

America these days Accused him Russia plans to use Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant as a “nuclear shield,” stationing troops there to prevent Ukrainian forces from firing back and risking a catastrophic nuclear accident in the process.