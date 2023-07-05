Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

Viktoria Amelina was a Ukrainian writer, poet and public intellectual who died recently in an airstrike. When Russia launched a full-scale invasion of his country in 2022, he devoted much of his writing to documenting and researching war crimes.
On July 1, aged 37, he died of injuries sustained in a Russian rocket attack on a pizzeria in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.
“Art lives until the world sees it,” he wrote about Polina Rajko, a painter whose works were largely destroyed by the flood caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam, two weeks before her death.
You can read below A poem about a crow Inspired by interviews with women who lived through Russian occupation. Hungarian translation Uilleam Blacker, a GuardianBased on the English translation published by the author of the post.
A poem about a crow
A barren spring field
A woman stands in black
She mourns her sisters
Like a bird in the dead sky
He makes everyone cry
He flew away early
He stood for death
One who cannot prevent destruction
Can’t wait to finish
He who believed always believed
Still mourning in silence
He makes them all cry on the floor
Like sowing a field with pain
And from pain and girls’ names
His sisters are reborn from the soil
They sing again the happy song of life
But what about him, Raven?
He will remain on this field forever
Because it was only his cry
It keeps the swallows of spring in the air
You can hear him calling your name too
Some, one by one?
