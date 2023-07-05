July 5, 2023

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

Viktoria Amelina was a Ukrainian writer, poet and public intellectual who died recently in an airstrike. When Russia launched a full-scale invasion of his country in 2022, he devoted much of his writing to documenting and researching war crimes.

On July 1, aged 37, he died of injuries sustained in a Russian rocket attack on a pizzeria in the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

“Art lives until the world sees it,” he wrote about Polina Rajko, a painter whose works were largely destroyed by the flood caused by the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam, two weeks before her death.

You can read below A poem about a crow Inspired by interviews with women who lived through Russian occupation. Hungarian translation Uilleam Blacker, a GuardianBased on the English translation published by the author of the post.

A poem about a crow

A barren spring field

A woman stands in black

She mourns her sisters

Like a bird in the dead sky

He makes everyone cry

He flew away early

He stood for death

One who cannot prevent destruction

Can’t wait to finish

He who believed always believed

Still mourning in silence

He makes them all cry on the floor

Like sowing a field with pain

And from pain and girls’ names

His sisters are reborn from the soil

They sing again the happy song of life

But what about him, Raven?

He will remain on this field forever

Because it was only his cry

It keeps the swallows of spring in the air

You can hear him calling your name too

Some, one by one?

