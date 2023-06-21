Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

Hostilities between Russia and the West, which deepened with the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in 2022, look increasingly final. Foreign Affairs In his essay.

The publication’s authors believe that in order for Vladimir Putin’s Russia to reconsider its relationship with the West, the West must withdraw military aid to Ukraine and agree to the idea of ​​a neutral Ukraine. Russia has significant territories in the country.

As they say, this often does not happen.

For the West to start treating Russia differently, the Russians must end the war, the West must punish them for their war crimes, hand over Putin to the Hague, and pay war reparations to Ukraine.

According to the Foreign Affairs article, this is highly unlikely. The article says: No matter how long the war lasts, when it ends, it will surely usher in a new paradigm of international relations in the 21st century.

The authors of the article conclude that the gap between Russia and the West will be deeper than ever.