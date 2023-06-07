Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

The real consequences of the dam failure in Ukraine will be known for days, UN says. The Under-Secretary-General for Crisis Management made the announcement at an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council in New York on Tuesday. Ukraine and Russia due to the explosion at the Nova Kahovka reservoir dam.

In his briefing for Security Council members, Martin Griffith pointed out that thousands of people on both sides of the frontline have suffered from the disaster, with destroyed homes, food and water shortages and loss of livelihoods.

In cooperation with the government of Ukraine, the UN official said the world body is sending power generators, mobile water purification equipment and experts in dealing with flood situations to the crisis-hit region. He said that the situation in the areas they cannot reach at the moment is particularly worrisome, adding that the world body is ready to send aid convoys to the areas under Russian occupation.

At the meeting, representatives of Russia and Ukraine also blamed the other side for the explosion at the dam.

Ukraine’s representative spoke of the biggest man-made natural disaster in Europe in recent decades, calling it Russian “environmental and technological terrorism”. He said it would be impossible to detonate the dam from outside, which is under Russian supervision and has been mined from the Russian side before.

Russia’s representative said the Kakhovka dam explosion was an “unthinkable crime” committed by the Kiev regime. He reported that evacuations have already begun as a result of the disaster and further collateral damage to agriculture and the ecosystem of the Dnieper River is expected. He said that the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already announced their readiness last year, and that demolishing the dam for military purposes was also conceivable.

At the Security Council meeting, China’s representative expressed deep concern over the humanitarian and economic consequences of the dam failure.

America’s deputy UN envoy points to Russia’s war against Ukraine as the cause of the disaster. Robert Wood insisted

The US doesn’t know who is behind the explosion, but Russia started the war, Russian forces have occupied the affected part of Ukraine, and the river dam is in Russian-occupied territory.

UN The Security Council held a vote for new members on Tuesday, resulting in the Republic of Korea, Algeria, Guyana and Sierra Leone and Slovenia becoming members of the 15-member body for two years starting January 1. 2024.

Slovenia competed with Belarus for the Eastern European Region’s BT seat and won the seat with 153 votes, while 38 member states voted for Belarus’ BT membership.