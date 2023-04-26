Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

Russia sees efforts by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to extend the Black Sea Grain Transport Agreement, but has practically nothing on Russian agricultural exports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in New York. At a press conference held on Tuesday on the occasion of the visit of the Russian Chairman of the UN Security Council (SC).

“As for our part of the deal, yes, we see the efforts of the Secretary General and his colleagues, but practically no result. Instead of a normal supply of essential goods to world markets, we have to manually ask American and European ports, banks, insurance companies and other organizations every time to express their goodwill. “If we don’t take that encouraging belief,” Lavrov lamented.

He complained that Rosselhozbank, which handles the bulk of Russian agricultural exports, is still excluded from the SWIFT international payments network, and “no one wants to reconnect it”.

He also spoke about the fact that Guterres’ message regarding the grain supply agreement, which was presented on Monday evening, has not yet been delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In connection with the conflict in Ukraine, the head of Russian diplomacy, one of Moscow’s goals is to protect representatives of Russian culture, including Orthodox believers, from discrimination, persecution and destruction.

In addition, he called Western declarations that negotiations between Moscow and Kiev are only possible following the Ukrainian offensive a schizophrenic way of thinking.

“We do not want security threats from the territory of Ukraine, which have been accumulating there for years, especially after the February 2014 coup,” the Russian Foreign Minister stressed.

Turning to Russian-US prisoner exchanges, Lavrov recalled that Putin and US President Joe Biden agreed to create a special channel during their June 2021 meeting in Geneva.

About sixty Russian citizens are currently being held in US prisons, most of them on “dubious charges,” he said.

Lavrov was responding to questions from journalists investigating the case of The Wall Street Journal journalist Ivan Kershkovich, who was detained in Yekaterinburg on March 29 on espionage charges, adding that he had not taken part in negotiations on a possible prisoner exchange, MTI reported. .