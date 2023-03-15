Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

There was no high-level Russian-American contact over Tuesday’s drone incident near the Crimean peninsula. In his case, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

As he said, the Russian Ministry of Defense gave a full explanation of what happened, and Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about it. Speaking about the state of Russian-American relations, he said they were “at a low point” and “in a very bad state”.

The Pentagon and the US military’s European Command announced on Tuesday that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet and a US MQ-9 Reaper spy plane had collided in the Black Sea. According to the US side, the Su-27 hit the MQ-9’s propeller, causing the drone to lose control, and the US military had to destroy the aircraft.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that a US drone flew towards the Russian state border near the Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday morning with its beacon turned off.

According to the ministry, the Reaper’s flight became uncontrollable, resulting in a loss of altitude, and the aircraft crashed into the surface of the water “as a result of a sudden maneuver”. According to the ministry, the Russian warplanes did not use their on-board weapons and did not interact with the American drone.

Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to Washington, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over the incident, where the diplomat explained Moscow’s official position on the “provocation”.

Among other things, the ambassador pointed out that intelligence data collected with the help of drones will eventually be used by Kiev for attacks against the Russian army and territories.