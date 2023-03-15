March 15, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

Arzu 19 mins ago 2 min read

There was no high-level Russian-American contact over Tuesday’s drone incident near the Crimean peninsula. In his case, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

As he said, the Russian Ministry of Defense gave a full explanation of what happened, and Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about it. Speaking about the state of Russian-American relations, he said they were “at a low point” and “in a very bad state”.

The Pentagon and the US military’s European Command announced on Tuesday that a Russian Su-27 fighter jet and a US MQ-9 Reaper spy plane had collided in the Black Sea. According to the US side, the Su-27 hit the MQ-9’s propeller, causing the drone to lose control, and the US military had to destroy the aircraft.

For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that a US drone flew towards the Russian state border near the Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday morning with its beacon turned off.

According to the ministry, the Reaper’s flight became uncontrollable, resulting in a loss of altitude, and the aircraft crashed into the surface of the water “as a result of a sudden maneuver”. According to the ministry, the Russian warplanes did not use their on-board weapons and did not interact with the American drone.

Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to Washington, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday over the incident, where the diplomat explained Moscow’s official position on the “provocation”.

Among other things, the ambassador pointed out that intelligence data collected with the help of drones will eventually be used by Kiev for attacks against the Russian army and territories.

See also  Are all Russian businessmen falling out the window? Another president died mysteriously

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

European stock markets are having a rough day, seeing very fat minuses

8 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Index – Abroad – Ground heats up under Zelensky’s feet, US and Brussels angry

1 day ago Arzu
2 min read

Fear often breeds great opportunities – how long will the forint weaken?

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

19 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Adobe (ADBE) earnings for the first quarter of 2023

21 mins ago Izer
1 min read

Full custody of Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters goes to their father

26 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

NASA and Axiom unveil new spacesuits for the Artemis III moon mission

33 mins ago Izer